Olga’s Kitchen launches grant program for female entrepreneurs

Coinciding with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Olga’s Kitchen is opening grant applications to support women entrepreneurs in Michigan.

Founded in 1970 in metro Detroit by Olga Loizon, Olga’s Kitchen is a Michigan brand now owned and operated by Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR).

The brand now is accepting grant applications for women entrepreneurs who are in pursuit of creating the state’s next iconic business. The Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation will provide grants up to $10,000, in honor of the late Loizon.

To be eligible, applicants must live in the U.S., identify as a woman, be building their business in Michigan, show financial need and provide a formal business plan as part of the process. Olga’s Kitchen also is accepting donations for the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation to fund entrepreneurial grants to growing and startup ventures.

“Olga Loizon persevered through every obstacle to create one of metro Detroit’s most iconic restaurant concepts more than 50 years ago,” said Loredana Gianino, director of marketing at Olga’s Kitchen. “We are inspired to support the next generation of women business owners, and International Women’s Day is the right time to connect with women entrepreneurs and make them aware of this opportunity. Perseverance and innovation are at the core of who Olga was and the impact she left on this community, and we know there are women looking to blaze a similar path. We look forward to reviewing the applications of aspiring business owners that exemplify the same passion, ambition and vision as our late founder.”

On March 8, International Women’s Day, Olga’s also is celebrating by giving women a free side of Olga’s Snackers with any dine-in, delivery or carryout purchase. Rewards members can redeem the offer via the Olga’s Kitchen mobile app when placing an order online or by using their account number when dining in. Those who do not currently use the app and rewards program can download it from Apple’s App Store or Google Play to receive the offer, or they can sign up online at olgas.com.