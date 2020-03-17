West Michigan Whitecaps delay start of 2020 season

Baseball fans will just have to wait a little while longer for opening day.

The West Michigan Whitecaps, the Class-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced opening day for the 2020 season will be delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Whitecaps were scheduled to host the Lansing Lugnuts on April 9 to begin the season.

The decision came after consultation with medical professionals and Major League Baseball. An alternative date has not been determined.

“The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak,” the team stated.