Written and styled by Jennifer Pickering

This year, the denim trend is all about statement making silhouettes, details and washes. You will see the return of longer hemlines, skinny jeans and even wide leg jeans. As for color and washes, expect two tones and classic blue, which happens to be Pantone’s color of the year. When it comes to details, visible seams and pleats are in.

For the full blue jean baby spread, see the March 2020 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.