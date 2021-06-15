West Michigan Miracle League players receive new videoboard, baseball cards

Fifth Third Bank and West Michigan Miracle League worked together to surprise players with a new videoboard and their own baseball card on the final weekend of the spring season.

Nate Hurwitz Field, which was completed in 2013, was designed to be accessible, allowing athletes with disabilities to play baseball.

“We always thought (a videoboard) would be something cool for our players and their families but didn’t really want to spend the money on something like that,” said Tony Comden, president of WMML. “When I mentioned a videoboard was at the top of our wish list, Fifth Third jumped at the chance to make it happen.”

Each Miracle League player received a ribbon, a trophy and a stack of their own baseball cards to trade with teammates, family and friends. The cards are designed like traditional baseball cards with a photo of the player on the front and key stats on the back.

Construction on the videoboard, which encompasses the existing scoreboard and the new videoboard, was completed earlier this month.

“We were looking for a new opportunity to strengthen families and build a stronger community, and this project was perfect for that,” said Tom Welch, regional president at Fifth Third Bank. “Our hope is that this takes the player’s game-day experience to a new level of fun and excitement.”