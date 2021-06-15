Junior Achievement hosting movie event fundraiser

The local branch of a nonprofit is holding a two-day movie fundraising event at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Junior Achievement Spring Movie Premiere, which takes place June 25 and 26, will show four movies over two days with the proceeds from the event benefitting K-12 students with Junior Achievement’s financial literacy, entrepreneurship and workplace readiness education.

The times, dates and movies are:

4:30 p.m. June 25: “Mamma Mia!”

7:15 p.m. June 25: “Jurassic Park”

9:30 a.m. June 26: “Back to the Future”

12:15 p.m. June 26: “The Lego Movie”

COVID-19 prevention measures will be in place; the showings will be held outdoors, and attendees will be seated in six-person pods. Free parking will be available at the Studio Park ramp.

The event is open to the public and pod packages can be purchased for $180. The package includes admission for up to six people, a small soda and a small popcorn per person, raffles, door prizes and trivia.

“Not only is it a guaranteed good time, but students from across the region will benefit from the event,” said Katrina Mahmoud, senior special events manager for Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes.