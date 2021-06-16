First 616 Day to serve as fundraiser for local film project

The Grand Rapids Hip Hop Coalition and Grand Stand Pictures will join together to host the first 616 Day Party event from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday at Studio Park’s outdoor piazza, 123 Ionia Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.

The inaugural event will serve as a fundraiser for the new film, “A City Within A City: The Black Freedom Struggle in Grand Rapids.”

There will be activities including a scavenger hunt, games, prizes, music, live DJs, panel discussions, podcasting, live art by Erick Picardo and performances by the Mel V Experience and God’s Kitchen 1984.

City manager Mark Washington will be giving a keynote speech and the panel discussion will feature the producers of the “City Within A City” film: Victor Williams, Jazmyne Fuentes, Rodney Brown and Kim Williams.

Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be provided, and there will be an open bar courtesy of Motu Viget Spirits and catering from One Twenty Three Tavern.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to start community funding for the project, which is based on historian Todd E. Robinson’s dissertation of the same name.

Tickets for the event are limited and are $40 in advance.