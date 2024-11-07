Accident underscores importance of ‘Move Over’ law

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a driver suspected of being impaired struck a Grand Rapids Fire Department blocker vehicle while it provided safety support at the scene of a crash on southbound US 131. Fire department personnel say the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by first responders and the critical importance of driver awareness in accident zones.

At approximately 1:32 a.m. Tuesday, GRFD personnel responded to a call to assist Michigan State Police with a property-damage crash on US 131 near the Wealthy Street exit. As responders attempted to clear the scene, a sport utility vehicle collided with GRFD Utility, destroying the attenuator trailer.

The U2 is a specialized vehicle equipped with an attenuator trailer, often described as a lighted arrow trailer, designed to protect firefighters and expensive apparatus during highway operations. Thankfully, despite the trailer being completely destroyed, the driver of the U2 was unharmed. The SUV driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

“This incident could have ended in tragedy,” said Jack Johnson, deputy fire chief of the Grand Rapids Fire Department. “Our attenuator vehicle is a crucial safety device, specifically designed to absorb impacts and protect our personnel and equipment. While we’re relieved no one was seriously injured, this serves as a sobering reminder of the risks our fire crews face daily.”

The Grand Rapids Fire Department urges all drivers to exercise extreme caution when approaching accident scenes or emergency vehicles on roadways. It reminds motorists to:

Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

2. Stay alert and avoid distractions, especially in areas where first responders are working.

3. Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

GRFD Fire Chief Brad Brown said this incident underscores the importance of Michigan’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over for stopped emergency and maintenance vehicles.

“Your Grand Rapids Fire Department is committed to the safety of its personnel and our community it serves,” he said. “We will continue to advocate for driver awareness and safety measures to protect first responders working on our roadways.”