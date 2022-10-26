Tickets to STOMP on sale

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the sale of tickets to STOMP, a percussion group originating in Brighton, England, that utilizes ordinary objects to create a unique theater experience that involves rhythms and acrobatics.

The show has grown into an international sensation over the past 28 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.

Its success is marked by rave reviews, sell-out engagements and numerous awards; Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London’s Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a Special Citation from Best Plays.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Broadway Grand Rapids website or the box office located at 122 Lyon St NW in downtown Grand Rapids. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 616-235-6285.