Tickets now on sale for Hamilton

Hamilton is back — and this time, be sure to catch it! The hit musical returns to Grand Rapids this summer, taking the stage at DeVos Performance Hall from July 22 to August 3, 2025. Tickets are now on sale, starting at noon on March 27, 2025.

Tickets can be purchased online at grandrapids.broadway.com, in person at the Broadway Grand Rapids office at 122 Lyon St NW, or by phone at 616-235-6285 (Mon – Fri, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.). Prices range from $49 to $199, with premium tickets starting at $229. A limited number of $10 tickets will be available through a lottery for each performance.

Since its debut, Hamilton has taken the world by storm. The musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the nation’s Founding Fathers, whose ambition and genius helped shape America’s future. Set to a groundbreaking score blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has won 11 Tony Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton features unforgettable songs like “My Shot,” “The Schuyler Sisters,” “Wait For It,” and “Alexander Hamilton.” The show’s impact on culture, politics, and education is undeniable.

Produced by Jeffrey Seller and presented by Broadway Grand Rapids, this return engagement of Hamilton promises to be an unforgettable experience. For more details, visit Broadway Grand Rapids and follow the show on social media @HamiltonMusical.