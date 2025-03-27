The West Michigan Asian American community is gearing up for an exciting and impactful event—the Second Annual Asian International Leadership Summit. Hosted by the West Michigan Asian American Association, the summit will take place at the picturesque Goei Center Friday, March 28, drawing attention not only from local Asian students, business leaders, and community members but also from the broader community of West Michigan. With a focus on “Building Bridges to the Future,” the summit aims to address one of the most pressing issues facing the region today—retaining Asian talent in West Michigan.

The full-day event promises to be a dynamic gathering, featuring an impressive slate of speakers and workshops. Dr. Anthony Chang, Ph.D., a leading figure at BAMF Health, will open the summit with the first keynote address. Dr. Chang, known for his work in the field of healthcare innovation, will set the tone for a day of learning and connection, underscoring the importance of leadership and collaboration in shaping a brighter future for the region.

Later, attendees will hear from Kristin Meekhof, a nationally recognized speaker and advocate, who will deliver the luncheon keynote. Meekhof’s personal story of resilience and her advocacy work for mental health and social equity have made her an influential voice in communities across the country. Her keynote will offer attendees valuable insights into overcoming adversity and strengthening the bonds within the diverse fabric of West Michigan.

Among the distinguished speakers is Charles Elwood, a Microsoft AI MVP expert, who will explore the intersection of artificial intelligence, education, entrepreneurship, and civic leadership. Elwood’s session will delve into how emerging technologies can shape the future of West Michigan, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with the transformative potential of AI in various sectors.

The event will also feature two workshop sessions, offering attendees the chance to explore specific areas of interest such as technology, education, civic leadership, and entrepreneurship. These workshops are designed to equip participants with the tools and knowledge needed to drive change and innovation in their respective fields.

In addition to the wealth of information and insight provided throughout the day, the summit will foster ample opportunities for networking. A happy hour will give attendees the chance to connect with one another in a relaxed, social setting, while the closing dinner will feature a delicious spread from K-ROK Korean Barbecue, offering a taste of Asian culinary traditions.

The Second Annual Asian International Leadership Summit aims to foster dialogue, promote leadership, and celebrate diversity. As the Asian American population continues to grow and contribute to the cultural and economic vibrancy of the region, this summit provides an invaluable platform to build lasting connections and help ensure a thriving, inclusive future for all.

This event is expected to draw more than 300 participants, highlighting the ongoing commitment of the West Michigan Asian American Association to strengthening the ties that bind the community together. It promises to be an enriching experience for all who are invested in the continued growth and success of West Michigan’s diverse population.