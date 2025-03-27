Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

Looking for something fun to do in Grand Rapids this weekend? Whether you’re a fan of art, nature, music, or family-friendly events, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy. From vibrant floral displays at the Grand Rapids Art Museum and Frederik Meijer Gardens to a stellar lineup of performances at DeVos Performance Hall and Frauenthal Center, this weekend promises to be packed with exciting experiences. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Friday, March 28

Art in Bloom

Grand Rapids Art Museum | 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

GRAM Members: Free, Adults: $15, Seniors 62+/Students: $10, Youth (6–17): $10, Children (5 and under): Free

Floral enthusiasts and art lovers alike will enjoy the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s annual Art in Bloom exhibition. Local florists create stunning floral arrangements inspired by the museum’s collection, transforming the galleries into a beautiful showcase of nature and creativity.

Butterflies Are Blooming

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park | 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

General admission required

Step into the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory, where thousands of butterflies roam freely. It’s an immersive experience for nature lovers and families seeking a taste of spring.

Shayna Steele at West Michigan Symphony

Frauenthal Center, Muskegon | 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $33

Shayna Steele, a powerhouse vocalist, will join the West Michigan Symphony for an unforgettable night of jazz, soul, and blues. Steele’s dynamic performance promises to be a highlight of the evening, blending classical and contemporary music seamlessly.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

DeVos Performance Hall | 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $35

Relive the magic of The Beatles with The Fab Four, a tribute band that perfectly captures the sound and energy of the iconic group. Fans of classic rock and Beatles music won’t want to miss this energetic and authentic performance.

Saturday, March 29

More ‘Art in Bloom’

Grand Rapids Art Museum | 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

GRAM Members: Free, Adults: $15, Seniors 62+/Students: $10, Youth (6–17): $10, Children (5 and under): Free

If you missed Friday’s floral festivities, you can still enjoy this vibrant exhibition throughout the day. Highlights include an adult floral arranging workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a drop-in paper flower making studio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a 2 p.m. conversation with award-winning interior designer Jean Stoffer.

Bunny & Friends

Woodland Mall | 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Woodland Mall will celebrate the start of spring and the return of bunny photo opportunities with a Bunny & Friends event Saturday, March 29.

The free, entertainment-filled event will feature a special appearance by the bunny, Elsa and Spider-Man, as well as face painting and balloon twisting from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Macy’s court. The event will mark the return of bunny photo opportunities, available through April 19.

Photos with the bunny will be offered in a spring-themed photo set March 28-April 19 from noon-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. on Sundays. For the last weekend, extended hours of 10 a.m.-8 p.m. will be offered on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19. Beginning March 31, pets can join in for photos every Monday noon-8 p.m. through April 14. Feathered and whiskered pets of all kinds are welcome as long as they are kept on a leash or in a carrier at all times. Owners must also sign a release prior to visiting.

Getty Drive-In Opening Weekend

Getty Drive-In, Muskegon | Showtimes vary

Tickets: $12.50 adults, $7 kids (5–12)

Kick off the weekend with a nostalgic drive-in movie experience. The Getty Drive-In opens its season with double features, offering a mix of current hits and timeless classics under the stars.

Sunday, March 30

Art in Bloom Concert

Grand Rapids Art Museum | 12–5 p.m.

GRAM Members: Free, Adults: $15, Seniors 62+/Students: $10, Youth (6–17): $10, Children (5 and under): Free

The final day of Art in Bloom brings one last chance to experience floral interpretations of museum masterpieces. Don’t miss the 2 p.m. concert, Harmonic Blooms: From Classical Roots to Modern Petals, a perfect ending to this beautiful exhibit.

No matter how you choose to spend your weekend, Grand Rapids offers a wide variety of events that will make your time in the city unforgettable.