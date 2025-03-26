Big names coming to 20 Monroe this spring

Music and comedy fans alike have plenty to look forward to this spring and beyond at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids. With a star-studded lineup featuring legendary musicians and a top-tier comedian, the coming months promise unforgettable performances. From April through June, here’s a look at some of the biggest names hitting the stage.

April 12

Sam Morril Brings Sharp Comedy to Grand Rapids

Sam Morril, the sharp-witted stand-up comic known for his biting observational humor, brings his The Errors Tour to GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids on April 12. Widely recognized for his dry delivery and no-nonsense comedic style, Morril has become a regular on late-night talk shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His stand-up specials—Positive Influence (Comedy Central, 2018), I Got This (YouTube, 2020), and Same Time Tomorrow (Netflix, 2022)—have earned him a dedicated following. In addition to his stand-up, Morril has made notable appearances in films like Joker (2019), co-hosts the popular podcast We Might Be Drunk with Mark Normand, and continues to write and produce for his projects. With a razor-sharp perspective on the world, Morril’s performance promises to be a night of relentless laughter.

April 15

White Noise? Jack White’s No Name Tour

Jack White, Michigan’s own musical icon, brings his unparalleled energy and genre-blending style to GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids on April 15. Known for his explosive work with The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather, White’s solo career has further cemented his legacy. Expect an electrifying performance, melding rock, blues, and experimental sounds from albums like Blunderbuss and Lazaretto. As a master of analog sound and vinyl revival, his concert will be a celebration of pure, unfiltered music. This is a can’t-miss opportunity for anyone eager to witness a musical legend in the making.

Other names hitting that stage include Bullet for My Valentine (April 23), Marilyn Manson (May 2), Seether (May 10), Band of Horses (June 17), Black Crows (June 19), The Fray (June 27) and more. For the full lineup, to purchase tickets, and to learn more about upcoming tour dates for these artists, visit GLC Live at 20 Monroe.