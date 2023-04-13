Things to do in GR this weekend!

With the weather heating up, there’s plenty to do indoors and out. These four events, shows, activities – scheduled for the weekend of April 14-16 – are worth checking out:

Hot Takes and Prison Breaks

The Comedy Project is Grand Rapids’ only improv and sketch comedy theater (and moonshine bar) located in the vibrant Westside Business District. Its mission is to provide an extraordinary comedy experience for humans.

This dynamite theater’s latest sketch show, “Hot Takes & Prison Breaks” will be the main attraction this weekend, with Friday and Saturday night shows that start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase here.

The Comedy Project is located at 540 Leonard Avenue NW, Suite B. In addition to featuring improv, sketch and comedy variety shows, the venue also serves as a comedy training center and is available to book for private events. For more information, visit The Comedy Project’s website.

5K Fun Run at Riverside Park

A free, fun, and friendly 5k community event on Saturday, April 15, 9-10:30 a.m. Participants may walk, jog, run or volunteer. Riverside Park is located at 2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids. More information is available here.



Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day at Sullivan Field

Join Fans of Valley Field Saturday, April 15 as they host a Ballpark Series at Sullivan Field! This is community event – with live music, yard games, food vendors, and drinks – was designed to help raise funds for this historic and popular neighborhood ball park . Also known as Valley Field, there will be a ballgame that begins at 2 p.m. Sullivan Field, 650 Valley Ave NW, Grand Rapids (view map). Get free tickets here.



Later, a movie, “The Other Boys of Summer,” directed by Lauren Meyer and edited by Gary Belcher, will screen at 7 p .m. at Four Star Theater, 1944 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids. This documentary shares a story of racism, segregation and Civil Rights in America told through the lives of the Negro League baseball players. Featuring exclusive interviews with the men who played alongside Jackie Robinson, the running time is 42 minutes. Free tickets for this film are available here (must have tickets to enter).

If you would like to be involved or volunteer, reach out here.

My Fair Lady

MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?

Accessible performances: There will be an American Sign Language interpreter on Saturday, April 15. The show starts at 2 p.m. On Sunday April 16, an open captioning, audio description available. The show starts at 1 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours, 55 minutes. Purchase tickets here.