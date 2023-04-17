‘Indecent’ depicts scandalous real-life events

Jewish Theater Grand Rapids presents the West Michigan premiere of “Indecent.”

A play about a play, “Indecent” depicts the controversy surrounding “God of Vengeance” by Sholem Asch. This play was infamous in the early 1900s for its depiction of a lesbian relationship between a Jewish brothel owner’s daughter and one of his prostitutes.

During its run on Broadway in 1923, the producer and cast were arrested and convicted on grounds of obscenity. Indecent recounts these events and its aftermath. Read more about that here

The play will be performed at GRCC’s Spectrum Theater. located at 160 Fountain St., NE, Grand Rapids.

Written by Paula Vogel and directed by Caitlin Hart, the performance dates are: