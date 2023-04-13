What’s great about Wagyu?

You may have heard “Wagyu” beef making its way into the local foodie lexicon as it is one of the most coveted meats the world over.

What makes Wagyu stand out is that the soft fat present in Wagyu beef is said to have a low melting point, which creates a wonderful texture that holds a lot of flavor. It is also rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, so Wagyu beef is not only delicious, it’s (relatively) healthy.

“Japanese Wagyu beef has extremely high levels of fat marbling, resulting in an exceptionally rich flavor best enjoyed in very small quantities,” said Doug Kosch, who has been providing farm-to-table ingredients from his Old Mission farm to his Boathouse Restaurant in Traverse City for more than 10 years.

“The designer Wagyu beef (has) the perfect blend of the famous Wagyu buttery marbling and the robust beef flavor preferred by Americans,” said Kosch, who has decided to take the next step in farm-to-table dining by sourcing a Wagyu cow and having it raised specifically for his restaurant.

While the Boathouse and other Michigan restaurants have been serving Wagyu beef to customers for years, the Boathouse will be preparing Michigan-raised Wagyu beef, custom curated especially for them to match a specific beef flavor profile. The ultra-premium American, Australian and Japanese beef on offer was designed to offer exquisite marbling, tenderness and taste.

On Friday, May 5, the Boathouse Restaurant is holding an event, “Wagyu and Wine on the Waterfront,” a five-course curated dinner pairing his “designer” Wagyu beef with boutique Michigan wines.

“After the Wagyu and Wine On The Waterfront event on May fifth, our plan is to offer inspired plates featuring succulent Wagyu beef on a weekly basis,” said Kosch.

It’s a bit out of the way, but if you find yourself in Traverse City, the Boathouse – nestled on the shores of Bowers Harbor at 14039 Peninsula Dr. in Traverse City – provides views of the bay. A relaxed cottage atmosphere ensures both the casually and formally attired feel welcome. The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. Closed Mondays.

For more information visit, boathouseonwestbay.com.