Doughnut shop rolling out food truck

A local doughnut chain with four locations is hitting the road.

Sprinkles Donut Shop, which has locations in Ada, Allendale, Hudsonville and Rockford, will unveil a new doughnut truck next week.

Gary VanderStelt Jr., owner of Sprinkles, said the bakery will continue to offer its original recipes from the truck.

“Our custard, cream fillings, icings, muffins, cupcakes and doughnuts are made fresh from scratch daily, using many locally sourced ingredients,” VanderStelt said.

A grand opening for the truck will be held on Aug. 10 from 4-5 p.m. at the Hudsonville Sprinkles location, at 6450 28th Ave. Food and prizes will be given away during the event.

After its unveiling, the doughnut truck will travel to various locations in West Michigan. More information will be shared on its Facebook page.

Sprinkles Donut Shop

Sprinkles Donut Shop is a family-owned bakery founded by the late Gary VanderStelt in 2014 and now run by his son.

The shops offer a wide range of items, from yeast and cake doughnuts to specialty muffins and buttercream cupcakes. Sprinkles’ bestsellers include its custard long John, apple fritter and chocolate cinnamon fry, which sell for $1.25 per single or $13 per dozen.

The doughnuts are available in many J&H Family Stores and at Bridge Street Market.

Photo via fb.com