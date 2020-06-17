Taste of Muskegon announces concert lineup, virtual activities

Performers for the 2020 Taste of Muskegon festival will provide entertainment virtually on Facebook Live from June 19-28.

Without income from food and drink sales this year, the event will use the concerts as a fundraiser for the Muskegon Farmers Market.

“The atmosphere at Taste of Muskegon is special,” said Ann Meisch, director of Taste of Muskegon. “We hear over and over that the community feeling is a favorite part of the festival. The concerts have a lot to do with creating that atmosphere. We’re hoping to create that same aura with our online concerts. We can all come together as a community while listening to these amazing bands. They have all been excited to jump in when they heard the party in Muskegon is still on despite the challenges of 2020.”

The virtual concert schedule, which can be watched by going to Taste of Muskegon’s Facebook page, is:

7 p.m. Friday, June 19: The Accidentals

7 p.m. Monday, June 22: John Merchant

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.: Mlady

7 p.m. Thursday, June 25: Joshua Davis

7 p.m. Saturday, June 27: The Cadillac Experience

7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28: Wayland

The 10-day festival will feature 35 local restaurants and food trucks. Each eatery will offer a Taste menu that will include up to four feature items and a Taste Flight with samples of all the features.

Some restaurants will be open to a limited capacity for dine-in service, but all will offer takeout options throughout the festival.

Virtual events

To keep younger festivalgoers entertained, the Kids Zone will feature three food-focused contests. While the specific details will be revealed at the start of the festival, there will be arts, crafts and cooking events. Kids will submit photos or videos to compete for gift cards to local restaurants.

The 18th Amendment, Burl and Sprig, and Pigeon Hill Brewing will host Taste Happy Hours nightly. Los Amigos Mexican Bar and Grill is scheduled to showcase tequila with both free and ticketed online classes.

Ride United has been a long time partner of Taste of Muskegon, with the festival as the start and finish lines for the fundraiser. Ride United, also virtual this year, kicks off Saturday and goes through June 28 and is open to joggers, runners and walkers in addition to the usual bicyclists. Riders will receive vouchers for participating Taste restaurants, keeping with the tradition of riders recovering at Taste.

Kitchen 242 will be cooking in the Taste Kitchen for 2020. Online cooking segments by the local chefs will occur throughout the festival, hosted on Taste of Muskegon’s Facebook page.

New this year is the 2020 PADNOS Public Art Project in partnership with the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber and the Lakeshore Art Festival. The ribbon cutting for the opening of the exhibit will be showcased live on Taste of Muskegon’s Facebook page.

“Taste has always been a lot more than just food, and we’re really excited to be able to still offer that part of Taste this year,” Meisch said. “There are a lot of fun activities to suit everyone. We’ve always said this festival is a Taste of the best Muskegon has to offer. This year, it feels like we are really celebrating everyone in Muskegon. This has been a tough year, and we deserve a party for all we’ve survived through.”

For more information about Taste of Muskegon 2020, visit the website at tasteofmuskegon.org.