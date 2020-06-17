Senior Neighbors offering virtual fitness classes

A local nonprofit is working to help seniors stay active while continuing to shelter in place.

Senior Neighbors, which has served Kent County for nearly 50 years, developed a set of virtual fitness offerings designed to let older adults work on their fitness while staying home due to their high-risk status for COVID-19.

Beginning this week, the organization will be offering new virtual tai chi classes for beginners on Zoom. Tai chi is a slow, gentle, form of movement that helps improve balance, flexibility and strength.

Senior Neighbors is offering 20 classes in total that focus on stretching, joint mobility, cardio and strength.

The classes are free to adults age 60 or older, thanks to the support of the Kent County Senior Millage and local donors.

“We believe in the importance of keeping older adults active and healthy. We have a robust offering of fitness classes for older adults, including classes for people of all different abilities and options for different types of fitness,” said Julie Lake, health and wellness coordinator for Senior Neighbors.

“Keeping people active is key in fall prevention and maintaining their independence as they age.”

More information on the virtual classes is available by contacting Lake at (616) 233-0283 or jlake@seniorneighbors.org.

Senior Neighbors focuses on enhancing the lives of seniors by providing essential services for independent living. The nonprofit annually serves almost 4,500 seniors age 60 or older in Kent County with transportation, prescription assistance, home repair and assistance, congregate meals, case management assistance and senior center activities.

More information is at seniorneighbors.org.