InBooze your own adventure

InBooze 1 of 4

Add a splash of spirited flavor to your next cookout, dinner party or game night.

InBooze infusion kits are a fresh take on the handcrafted cocktail. The teabag-style pouches simplify the flavor infusion process and leave out the extra sugar, preservatives and chemicals found in traditional mixers.

“I’ve always been known as someone who can make a great drink,” InBooze founder Ashleigh Evans said. “With a background in hospitality, I enjoy keeping up with the latest cocktail trends and techniques.”

Before starting InBooze, Evans regularly created “Saturday Sip” content on Snapchat. Each week, she demonstrated a different drink recipe.

Followers frequently commented that the drinks looked delicious but were too complicated to make at home.

As a result, InBooze was born.

InBooze contains pre-stuffed pouches filled with just the right blend of dehydrated fruits, vegetables or herbs required to make classic cocktail recipes.

InBooze contains pre-stuffed pouches filled with just the right blend of dehydrated fruits, vegetables or herbs required to make classic cocktail recipes like a Margarita, Old Fashioned or Moscow Mule. Seasonal flavors like mulling spice also are available.

The majority of the ingredients are sourced from Michigan, including Traverse City cherries. Herbs, berries and even the jalapenos also are from the Mitten State.

“Essentially, everything except the citrus is sourced from Michigan,” Evans said. “As a small business, it’s important that I support local products.”

The concept is catching on. InBooze sales have quadrupled in the past year and Evans is hosting more retail popup events. InBooze has become a staple for bachelorette parties, housewarming gift baskets and stay-at-home date nights.

Some infusers have created their own unique combinations, like using Berry Lavender Lemonade to make a fun summer sangria with rosé and vodka.

For people who don’t like tequila but enjoy sweet drinks, many have infused rum with the Strawberry Margarita kit to create a daiquiri.

Evans encourages the creativity. “The apron I wear says ‘InBooze Your Own Adventure,’ inspiring people to have fun with their infusions,” she said.

Blackberry Gin Smash