Stars Align for LaughFest 2025

LaughFest 2025 promises a mix of events, shows, and new additions. These include the Clean Comedy Showcase, LaughFest: Night at the Museum, the Laughter RX Symposium, Pop Scholars, River City Improv, and The Dirty Show. A notable new event this year is Gospel Fest, presented at Resurrection Fellowship Church in Grand Rapids. Hosted by Gilda’s Club’s Sister-to-Sister Breast Cancer Support Group for Women of Color, the event will celebrate laughter, praise, and shared song.

In addition to the ticketed performances, LaughFest will host several free events, including the Virtual Reality Showcase, Sunday Night Funnies, Kids Joke, Family Improv, the Cancer Survivors Showcase, and Drums for All.

Adam Ray

Seattle-based comedian and actor Adam Ray is known for his dynamic performances across television, film, and digital platforms. His credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Barbie Movie, MadTV, Hacks, Pam & Tommy, and The Heat. Ray is also celebrated for his impressive array of impressions, including former president Joe Biden and Dr. Phil, as well as original characters like Elaine and Jeremy. Ray will bring his national theater tour, Dr. Phil LIVE!, to Grand Rapids on March 7 at Fountain Street Church. His recent comedy special, Like and Subscribe, has garnered significant attention and cemented his place as a rising star in comedy.

Dan Soder

New York City-based comedian and actor Dan Soder is best known for his role as “Mafee” on Showtime’s Billions. Soder has built a strong following through his stand-up specials, including On The Road, which is available on his YouTube channel, and Son of a Gary streaming on HBO. His podcast, Soder, continues to chart in the top 20 of comedy podcasts, while his other credits include Netflix’s Paradise PD and the film Trainwreck. Soder will perform at Fountain Street Church on March 8.

Gabby Bryan

Gabby Bryan, a New York-based stand-up comedian, actress, and Emmy Award-winning producer, brings her unique blend of humor and storytelling to LaughFest. This past winter, Bryan’s show Billy and the Situation received rave reviews after a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in New York, where it was praised by The New York Times. Bryan has also appeared in films including Life Itself with Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac, and Ruta Viva on HBO. She will perform on March 7 and 8 at Midtown.

Corey B (Bonalewicz)

Corey Bonalewicz, known as Corey B, is an American radio personality, comedian, and content creator based in New York. Corey B’s radio career spans over a decade, with stints in New Orleans, Chicago, and New York. After transitioning from radio to long-form content during the pandemic, Corey B has built a large following, amassing over 9 million followers on TikTok and nearly 6 million on Facebook. In addition to his content, Corey B is releasing his own BBQ sauce and has equity in a New York restaurant and cookie company. He will perform on March 6 at Gun Lake Casino and Resort in Wayland and March 7 at First Congregational UCC of Lowell.

Clean Comedy Showcase

The Clean Comedy Showcase will return to The B.O.B. and Dr. Grins Comedy Club for multiple performances from March 5-8. Featuring comedians Mayce Galoni, Vanessa Gonzalez, Katie Hannigan, Paula Kosienski, and Keith McGill, the showcase promises to deliver adult comedy content without profanity or vulgarity. Dinner and brunch options will be available for attendees.

Red Door Gala

Following the festival, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids will host the Red Door Gala on March 19 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. Preacher Lawson, known for his performances on America’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: The Champions, will serve as the gala’s host. Lawson, a comedian and content creator, has performed to sold-out venues nationwide and has made multiple appearances on The Tonight Show. Proceeds from the gala and LaughFest’s High Five Campaign will benefit Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids’ free cancer and grief emotional health support programs.

LaughFest 2025, presented by Gun Lake Casino and Resort, promises to be a week of laughter and support, offering something for everyone in the Grand Rapids community.

“Gun Lake Casino and Resort is honored to continue our longstanding partnership with Gilda’s Club to bring this cherished festival to West Michigan,” said Carter Pavey, vice president of marketing at Gun Lake Casino and Resort. “Our team takes great pride in sponsoring the entire event and hosting two exclusive shows inside the 131 Sportsbar & Lounge (1123 129th Ave. in

Wayland). Performances at Gun Lake Casino and Resort are always a highlight, and we’re excited to deliver unforgettable experiences once again,” Pavey said.