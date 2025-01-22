Half-Off Flash Sale Amid Winter Chill

As temperatures plummet with wind chills dipping below zero, the Gilmore Collection is offering a special flash sale to help locals stay warm and enjoy a good meal. For one night only, January 22, guests can enjoy 50% off either food or wine at five of the group’s popular establishments, including Blue Water, Nick Fink’s, Bostwick Lake Inn, Flat River Grill, and The Kirby House. The deal is valid from 4 p.m. until close.

Though the Gilmore Collection did not specify the reason for the offer, similar flash sales have been held in the past, often as a way to draw customers in during colder months. This is a rare opportunity for those living nearby to take advantage of a substantial discount at some of Grand Rapids’ and surrounding area’s beloved dining spots.

The participating restaurants range from casual to upscale, offering a variety of options for every taste. Blue Water is known for its more upscale atmosphere, while Nick Fink’s holds the distinction of being the oldest bar in Grand Rapids, with a rich history that includes visits from iconic figures like Al Capone and Ernest Hemingway (Read more about that here). The Kirby House, located in Grand Haven, provides a cozy setting for a night out, while Bostwick Lake Inn offers lakeside dining between Rockford and Belding. Flat River Grill rounds out the selection, offering American fare in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Deal:

50% off food or wine (guests must choose one)

Valid from 4 p.m. until close on January 22, 2025

Available for dine-in orders only

Not combinable with other discounts, $20 Holiday Bonus Certificates, or Gilmore Rewards Dollars

50% off applies only to the Wine Down Wednesday list

As the deal is only available for one evening, it provides a great opportunity to gather with friends or family, especially during the cold snap. Whether looking to indulge in a hearty meal or unwind with a glass of wine, locals can enjoy a cozy dining experience at a reduced price.

For more information about the offer, check with the participating restaurants or visit the Gilmore Collection’s website.