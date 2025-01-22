A Honey of a Roadside Inn

One if by land, two if by sea. You might be a local if you moor your boat around the corner, or are a regular at the bar. Maybe you’re a neighbor, or a first- time stranger? Not for long, at the Honey Creek Inn, brimming with history, here and abroad while boasting architectural artifacts within its cozy walls.

It all begins and ends with prideful traditions proprietor, Don Kurylowicz who’s dished his Irish/Polish fare for 40 plus years. After taking the reins from Joyce’s Tavern, boasting the same longevity, not necessarily the same clientele. It turns out, biker’s bristle at the sounds of crooner Pat Boone and alas, Don had a quaint little family roadside Inn.

If the walls could talk, they would tell you they once adorned Catholic Centrals High School gym and were erected in an effort to conceal the boys from the girls. Just like the regulars, they are chock full of history, which they will gladly share such as the whereabouts of the chalky shuffleboard table which resided on the east wall offering a time-honored turn at the game of shuffleboard. Waiting patrons would snack on complimentary peanuts while some tossed shells on the floor, to offer gamesmanship perhaps? Now as I look over, I see five additional booths accommodating lucky winners of the famous polish dinners, almost always on the menu.

Thursday’s luscious Ribs are a finger-licking favorite. The tap beers are delightful and virgins as well. As Honey Creek Inn is the testing ground for the inaugural brews in our beer city. Pair one with the olive cheeseburger as my son does. Or, make a holiday tradition with your lifelong neighbor friend and enjoy the Christmas Goose as Heidi and I do.

This little honey is the darling of roadside Inns and offers a welcoming array of affordable fare and a homecoming welcome from bartender, Matt who correctly assumes I am returning from family in Traverse City every time I see his smiling face. You are cordially invited to begin your own traditions in friendly Cannonsburg.

Editor’s Note:

It’s never too early to start thinking about Valentine’s Day, and what better place to take your honey than…Honey Creek Inn! On Friday, Feb. 14, Honey Creek Inn will be taking reservations for its Valentine’s Day Dinner. Guests can enjoy a warm evening with three seating times: 4:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m. $120 per couple gets you a four course dinner for two. Learn more at the Honey Creek Inn website, or call (616) 874-7849.