Stage set for summer fun at Collins Park

Concerts in the Park will feature local acts across a range of genres from 7–8:30 p.m. on select Monday nights:

June 9: Cold Leather Seats

June 16: Erin & Tracy

June 23: Max Lockwood

July 7: Bailey & Ellie

July 14: Eric O’Daly

July 21: Vespa

Movies in the Park will light up Friday evenings at sundown:

June 13: Fall Guy

June 20: Twisters

July 11: IF

Aug. 1: Mufasa

“We welcome residents and community members to create fun memories at this annual summertime tradition,” said Rachel Fiedler, leisure supervisor.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and arrive early. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed. No grills or open fires are permitted.

John Collins Park is part of East Grand Rapids’ social district, allowing adults 21+ to enjoy alcoholic beverages purchased from participating Gaslight Village businesses. Drinks must be in designated cups and can be consumed between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The series is sponsored by The Brouwers Agency, Auto-Owners Insurance and Friends of the EGR Library. In case of bad weather, events will be canceled (not rescheduled). For more information, visit eastgrmi.gov/concerts and eastgrmi.gov/movies.