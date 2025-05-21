Stage set for summer fun at Collins Park

East Grand Rapids evenings are about to get a little more lively, with music and movies in the park on the horizon.
EGR Parks and Recreation has announced the return of its free Concerts and Movies in the Park series, offering live music and family-friendly films at scenic John Collins Park, 650 Lakeside Dr. SE. Overlooking Reeds Lake, the series kicks off in June and runs through early August.
“Each year, the Parks and Recreation team secures talented musicians and selects popular movies for residents of all ages to enjoy,” said Pam Slater, leisure supervisor. “We look forward to seeing friends, neighbors and families gather and enjoy the entertainment and ambiance of John Collins Park on a summer evening.”
Concerts in the Park will feature local acts across a range of genres from 7–8:30 p.m. on select Monday nights:
June 9: Cold Leather Seats
June 16: Erin & Tracy
June 23: Max Lockwood
July 7: Bailey & Ellie
July 14: Eric O’Daly
July 21: Vespa
Movies in the Park will light up Friday evenings at sundown:
June 13: Fall Guy
June 20: Twisters
July 11: IF
Aug. 1: Mufasa
“We welcome residents and community members to create fun memories at this annual summertime tradition,” said Rachel Fiedler, leisure supervisor.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and arrive early. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed. No grills or open fires are permitted.
John Collins Park is part of East Grand Rapids’ social district, allowing adults 21+ to enjoy alcoholic beverages purchased from participating Gaslight Village businesses. Drinks must be in designated cups and can be consumed between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.
The series is sponsored by The Brouwers Agency, Auto-Owners Insurance and Friends of the EGR Library. In case of bad weather, events will be canceled (not rescheduled). For more information, visit eastgrmi.gov/concerts and eastgrmi.gov/movies.
