Three restaurants, one dream

Brunch at Lady Bird in Saugatuck started with a raspberry mimosa and quickly spiraled into a delicious dilemma: lamb meatballs, elk sausage, swordfish, caviar, or a sandwich called Little Jerry Goes to Thailand? I’m a sucker for a good Seinfeld reference, but the oysters Rockefeller and beet salad won out. My companion and I ordered with gusto—Wagyu Pastrami Eggs Benedict, baked French toast, and, yes, the oysters and salad. Everything was divine.

Midway through the meal, co-owner Matt Bush stopped by and shared his journey—from working in big-name kitchens in New York and Vegas to building something remarkable back home in Michigan. That something now includes three standout restaurants: Lady Bird in Saugatuck, Bird Dog in Mattawan, and Dog & the Bank in Plainwell. And it all started with a teenage friendship and a shared dream in Paw Paw.

Now, Matt and Allison Maxwell—co-owners and life partners—are quietly building a culinary empire rooted in hospitality, hard work, and just the right amount of grit.

The Road to Entrepreneurship

After high school, Matt and Allison’s paths diverged, but their shared passion for the restaurant business remained. Matt headed to Las Vegas, where he honed his skills in some of the most renowned kitchens before settling on a career as an Executive Regional Chef at Morton’s and Fleming’s. Meanwhile, Allison had moved to Indianapolis, where she built a successful career as the Director of Operations for Prime 47, a chain of high-end steakhouses and nightclub. She spent her days building out restaurants, including one in Milwaukee, all while learning the ins and outs of managing operations.

“Matt covered 25 different locations, traveling all over the country, including New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Wisconsin, and California,” Allison recalls. “Meanwhile, I was climbing the ranks in Indianapolis, starting as a hostess and working my way up. We both busted our butts in our 20s.”

The experience Matt and Allison gained working in high-profile restaurants taught them a lot—about leadership, hard work, and the intricacies of running a kitchen and front-of-house. When they decided to open their own restaurants, it was clear that they wouldn’t run them like the toxic, high-stress kitchens that Matt had worked in earlier.

“Matt runs a kitchen where there’s no yelling,” Allison says. “There’s no toxic environment. We want our teams to make money and go home at the end of the day.”

The Birth of Bird Dog

In 2015, Matt and Allison returned to Michigan got married and soon began looking for a location to start their first restaurant. In 2018, they found a building in Mattawan that would become Bird Dog, a neighborhood restaurant that immediately set itself apart with its focus on scratch-made food and bold flavors. With six tables inside, ten bar seats, and a patio with three igloos for winter dining, the space was small, but the community supported it. They gutted the building, raised the roof, and transformed it into a welcoming, cozy spot that quickly became a local favorite.

The Expansion: Dog & the Bank and Lady Bird

Once Bird Dog found its footing, Matt and Allison turned their attention to expanding. In 2022, they opened Dog & the Bank in Plainwell, after another extensive renovation. By 2024, they had three young children (really!) and they were ready for their third venture: Lady Bird in Saugatuck. Located in a historic building at 149 Griffith Street on the ground floor of an Air B n B. The restaurant’s website invites you to “Come for dinner, stay for a week.” Don’t mind if I do.

Lady Bird has been nothing short of a culinary triumph. With a beautiful interior, an expansive outdoor patio, the restaurant offers both an exceptional dining experience and, with the upstairs apartment— a unique escape upstairs for those who want to stay for more than just a meal.

“We bought all of the buildings ourselves,” Allison says. “No investors, no parents with money, just us.”

Opening Lady Bird was no easy task. The building was in poor condition when they first walked through it, but with their combined experience in restaurant operations and construction, they saw potential. After a thorough renovation, they transformed the space into a gorgeous, functional restaurant on the ground floor with a stunning 90-seat back patio, and they rent out the upstairs— a three-bedroom, two-bath AirBnB upstairs, which has become a popular destination for visitors (where, incidentally, there were staying when they got the inspiration to buy the building).

A Unique Approach to Restaurant Management

One of the key elements that sets Matt and Allison apart is their hands-on approach to running their restaurants. Unlike many establishments, they don’t employ traditional managers. Instead, their front-of-house staff runs the dining room and operates as a team.

“We give them the control to manage things themselves,” Allison explains. “They’re all responsible for the whole restaurant, not just their station. It’s about everyone working together and making sure the restaurant runs smoothly.”

Their commitment to teamwork extends to the kitchen as well. “Matt has a sous chef, but he runs the kitchen with a collaborative approach,” Allison says. “No yelling, no toxic work environment. It’s all about getting the job done well and moving on.”

This collaborative philosophy is part of the reason the Bush-Maxwell duo has found success. They focus on building a strong, supportive team where everyone is accountable, and no one feels overlooked.

Looking Ahead

As for the future, Matt and Allison are always looking for new opportunities to grow, but they remain grounded in their roots. “We love Saugatuck, but we’re also committed to providing options for locals and visitors that aren’t just another bar food joint,” Allison says. “Matt wants to cook paella on the back patio and do some outdoor grilling this summer. We’re excited to see where the future takes us.”

From their humble beginnings in Paw Paw to opening three successful restaurants, the journey of Matt and Allison is a testament to hard work, dedication, and the power of partnership. Whether you’re enjoying a meal at Lady Bird, Bird Dog, or Dog & the Bank, you’re experiencing the result of years of perseverance and passion.

So, if you get the chance to sit down at one of their tables, know that you’re not just indulging in a great meal—you’re partaking in a dream that’s been years in the making, built on a foundation of love, hard work, and a shared vision.