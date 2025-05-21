Back in action!

The City of Grand Rapids, in partnership with Priority Health and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., is hosting its tenth annual summer series of free outdoor fitness classes. The program, which began May 12 and runs through August 22, offers residents and visitors a chance to stay active in parks and public spaces throughout the city.

“We’re so excited to be celebrating our tenth year of free outdoor fitness classes this summer,” said Amy Kwaiser, fitness coordinator for the Department of Parks and Recreation. “Our outdoor fitness series combines the best of our parks with the best of our fitness classes. Not only do participants get to improve their physical and mental health, they get to do it while enjoying the outdoors. Offering these for free and to a variety of skill levels is an important step towards creating a vibrant and healthy Grand Rapids community.”

Sixteen different fitness classes are offered weekly, Monday through Friday, with a variety of options including yoga, dance, strength training, and more. All classes are free of charge and open to the public with no registration required. Participants are encouraged to bring their own water and any equipment they may need, such as yoga mats.

“Thank you to our incredible instructors and our series partners, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Priority Health, who make these classes possible,” said David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director. “Ten years of free outdoor fitness is an incredible milestone and we’re excited to see what the next ten bring.”

Classes are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Updates will be posted on the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Facebook page and on the department’s cancellation hotline at 616-456-3699.

Weekly Class Schedule

Mondays (through August 18; no class May 26):

Yoga at Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE) | 6:00–6:45 p.m.

SoulfulMOTION at MacKay-Jaycees Park (2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) | 6:30–7:15 p.m.

Zumba at Rosa Parks Circle (135 Monroe Center St. NW) | 6:30–7:15 p.m.

Line Dancing at Richmond Park Pool Deck (963 Richmond St. NW) | 7:00–7:45 p.m.

Tuesdays (through August 19):

Barre on The Blue Bridge | 5:30–6:15 p.m.

Glute Aerobics at 555 Monroe (555 Monroe Ave. NW) | 6:30–7:15 p.m.

Sunset Yoga at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) | 7:00–7:45 p.m.

Wednesdays (through August 20):

Yoga at Riverside Park | 12:00–12:45 p.m.

Pumped Up Strength at Cherry Park (725 Cherry St. SE) | 5:30–6:15 p.m.

Core Blast at Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Dr. SW) | 6:30–7:15 p.m.

WERQ at Highland Park (700 College Ave. NE) | 7:00–7:45 p.m.

Thursdays (through August 21):

Sunrise Yoga at Indian Trails Golf Course (2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) | 6:30–7:15 a.m.

POUND on The Blue Bridge | 5:30–6:20 p.m.

HIGH Low Fitness at 555 Monroe | 6:00–6:45 p.m.

Hip Hop Yoga at Pleasant Park (630 Madison Ave. SE) | 7:00–7:45 p.m.

Fridays (through August 22; no class July 4):

Turn Up Dance Fitness at Roosevelt Park | 6:00–6:45 p.m.

This annual fitness initiative continues to offer a fun and accessible way for the Grand Rapids community to engage in physical activity while enjoying the city’s parks and public spaces.