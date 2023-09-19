How do you like them apples?

The air is crisp, yet the leaves on the trees are still green. It’s not quite fall, so what season is it? Well, for folks fortunate enough to live in Michigan, it’s Apple Season. These ten area orchards open their grounds to the public this time of year. Some even let you pick these round red (and sometimes green or yellow) gems yourself.
The list begins in Coopersville and is arranged roughly west to east, including one place that invites you to “drink your apples” at an exclusive “cidery” with limited hours:
Joe Gavin Orchards
16495 40th Avenue, Coopersville
Varieties available: Paula Red, Honey Crisp, Gala, McIntosh, Cortland, Golden Delicious, Jonathan, Jonagold, Fuji, Spy, Empire, Idared, Red Delicious.
Grand View Orchard
1118 Riley Street, Hudsonville
Over 35 different varieties, including Ida Reds, McIntosh, Jonathans & more.
Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m
616-896-9218.
Wells Orchards
9009 Kenowa, Grand Rapids,
Many varieties of late summer and fall apples available now.
Open for the season and all winter long for apples and more.
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
616-453-3927 or 453-5919
Steffens Orchards and Market
4344 13 Mile Rd NW, Sparta
Varieties available: Gala, MacIntosh, Fuji, Cortland, Blondee
Hours are Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
616-887-2404
Fryear’s Little Red Market
6740 Fruitridge, Grand Rapids
Varieties include Honey Crisp, Evercrisp, Fuji & Northern Spy, Cameo apples and more.
Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
616-784-2730
Fruit Ridge Hayrides
11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City
Varieties available: Macintosh, Jonathan, Honey Crisp, Empire, Golden Delicious, Snow Sweet, Spy, and more!
Activities, Farm Market, and U-Pick are open to the public Sept. 23 – Oct. 29, 2023
Hours vary. Call 616-887-5052
Hill Bros. Orchards & Cider Mill
6159 Peach Ridge Avenue NW, Grand Rapids
Specializing in farm fresh apple cider made on the premises.
Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
616-784-2767
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm
3025 6 Mile Road, Grand Rapids
Varieties available now: Honeycrisp, Paula Reds
Hours are Tuesday 9 a.m. -8 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Click here for information on U-PICK apples.
616-784-0058
Orchard Hill Farm
2934 68th St. SE, Caledonia
Bakery, barns, corn maze, school tours and more.
Open daily, year-round, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
616-868-7229
Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery
3142 4 Mile Road NE, Grand Rapids
Open Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. &
Sunday Noon-6 p.m. (Donut line may close at 5:15 p.m.)
Donuts, corn maze, U-Pick, cider and more!
(616) 361-5567
Frugthaven Farm
11466 W Carson City Road, Greenville
Drink your apples at the Cidery. Meet friends for a pint, a flight or a cocktail.
Friday and Saturday, 3-9:30 p.m.
616-754-9223
To find the apple producer nearest you, click on this map.
