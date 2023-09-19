    How do you like them apples?

    The air is crisp, yet the leaves on the trees are still green. It’s not quite fall, so what season is it? Well, for folks fortunate enough to live in Michigan, it’s Apple Season. These ten area orchards open their grounds to the public this time of year. Some even let you pick these round red (and sometimes green or yellow) gems yourself.

    The list begins in Coopersville and is arranged roughly west to east, including one place that invites you to “drink your apples” at an exclusive “cidery” with limited hours:

    Joe Gavin Orchards
    16495 40th Avenue, Coopersville
    Varieties available: Paula Red, Honey Crisp, Gala, McIntosh, Cortland, Golden Delicious, Jonathan, Jonagold, Fuji, Spy, Empire, Idared, Red Delicious.
    Find out more or shop here.

    Grand View Orchard
    1118 Riley Street, Hudsonville
    Over 35 different varieties, including Ida Reds, McIntosh, Jonathans & more.
    Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m
    616-896-9218.

    Wells Orchards
    9009 Kenowa, Grand Rapids,
    Many varieties of late summer and fall apples available now.
    Open for the season and all winter long for apples and more.
    Monday – Friday,  8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    616-453-3927 or 453-5919

    Steffens Orchards and Market
    4344 13 Mile Rd NW, Sparta
    Varieties available: Gala, MacIntosh, Fuji, Cortland, Blondee
    Hours are Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    616-887-2404

    Fryear’s Little Red Market
    6740 Fruitridge, Grand Rapids
    Varieties include Honey Crisp, Evercrisp, Fuji & Northern Spy, Cameo apples and more.
    Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    616-784-2730

    Fruit Ridge Hayrides
    11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City
    Varieties available: Macintosh, Jonathan, Honey Crisp, Empire, Golden Delicious, Snow Sweet, Spy, and more!
    Activities, Farm Market, and U-Pick are open to the public Sept.  23 – Oct. 29, 2023
    Hours vary. Call 616-887-5052

    Hill Bros. Orchards & Cider Mill
    6159 Peach Ridge Avenue NW, Grand Rapids
    Specializing in farm fresh apple cider made on the premises.
    Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    616-784-2767

    Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm
    3025 6 Mile Road, Grand Rapids
    Varieties available now: Honeycrisp, Paula Reds
    Hours are Tuesday 9 a.m. -8 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    Click here for information on U-PICK apples.
    616-784-0058

    Orchard Hill Farm
    2934 68th St. SE, Caledonia
    Bakery, barns, corn maze, school tours and more.
    Open daily, year-round, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    616-868-7229

    Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery
    3142 4 Mile Road NE, Grand Rapids
    Open Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. &
    Sunday Noon-6 p.m. (Donut line may close at 5:15 p.m.)
    Donuts, corn maze, U-Pick, cider and more!
    (616) 361-5567

    Frugthaven Farm
    11466 W Carson City Road, Greenville
    Drink your apples at the Cidery. Meet friends for a pint, a flight or a cocktail.
    Friday and Saturday, 3-9:30 p.m.
    616-754-9223

    To find the apple producer nearest you, click on this map

     

