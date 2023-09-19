How do you like them apples?

The air is crisp, yet the leaves on the trees are still green. It’s not quite fall, so what season is it? Well, for folks fortunate enough to live in Michigan, it’s Apple Season. These ten area orchards open their grounds to the public this time of year. Some even let you pick these round red (and sometimes green or yellow) gems yourself.

The list begins in Coopersville and is arranged roughly west to east, including one place that invites you to “drink your apples” at an exclusive “cidery” with limited hours:

Joe Gavin Orchards

16495 40th Avenue, Coopersville

Varieties available: Paula Red, Honey Crisp, Gala, McIntosh, Cortland, Golden Delicious, Jonathan, Jonagold, Fuji, Spy, Empire, Idared, Red Delicious.

Grand View Orchard

1118 Riley Street, Hudsonville

Over 35 different varieties, including Ida Reds, McIntosh, Jonathans & more.

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m

616-896-9218.

Wells Orchards

9009 Kenowa, Grand Rapids,

Many varieties of late summer and fall apples available now.

Open for the season and all winter long for apples and more.

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

616-453-3927 or 453-5919

Steffens Orchards and Market

4344 13 Mile Rd NW, Sparta

Varieties available: Gala, MacIntosh, Fuji, Cortland, Blondee

Hours are Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

616-887-2404

Fryear’s Little Red Market

6740 Fruitridge, Grand Rapids

Varieties include Honey Crisp, Evercrisp, Fuji & Northern Spy, Cameo apples and more.

Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

616-784-2730

Fruit Ridge Hayrides

11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City

Varieties available: Macintosh, Jonathan, Honey Crisp, Empire, Golden Delicious, Snow Sweet, Spy, and more!

Activities, Farm Market, and U-Pick are open to the public Sept. 23 – Oct. 29, 2023

Hours vary. Call 616-887-5052

Hill Bros. Orchards & Cider Mill

6159 Peach Ridge Avenue NW, Grand Rapids

Specializing in farm fresh apple cider made on the premises.

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

616-784-2767

Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm

3025 6 Mile Road, Grand Rapids

Varieties available now: Honeycrisp, Paula Reds

Hours are Tuesday 9 a.m. -8 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

616-784-0058

Orchard Hill Farm

2934 68th St. SE, Caledonia

Bakery, barns, corn maze, school tours and more.

Open daily, year-round, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

616-868-7229

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery

3142 4 Mile Road NE, Grand Rapids

Open Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. &

Sunday Noon-6 p.m. (Donut line may close at 5:15 p.m.)

Donuts, corn maze, U-Pick, cider and more!

(616) 361-5567



Frugthaven Farm

11466 W Carson City Road, Greenville

Drink your apples at the Cidery. Meet friends for a pint, a flight or a cocktail.

Friday and Saturday, 3-9:30 p.m.

616-754-9223

