Snag a bobblehead at the Grand Rapids Drive game

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Ben Wallace bobblehead during Saturday's Grand Rapids Drive game. Courtesy Grand Rapids Drive

A Detroit NBA legend will be honored at this weekend’s basketball game.

The Grand Rapids Drive, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, will be hosting Ben Wallace Bobblehead Night on Saturday at DeltaPlex Arena in honor of former Pistons star and Drive co-owner Ben Wallace.

The Drive will host the Lakeland Magic with the first 1,000 fans receiving a bobblehead. The game tips off at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

In the spirit of Grand Rapids’ theme, “Going to Work,” the bobblehead will feature Wallace in a suit with a briefcase.

Drive players also will wear custom Wallace-inspired jerseys. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on their favorite player’s game-worn jersey throughout the night with the highest bidders getting the signed jersey postgame.

All proceeds of the jersey auction will go to benefit Wedgwood Christian Services.

