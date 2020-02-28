Attention active people: New Holland Brewing has a beer for you

A West Michigan brewery is rolling out a light beer with active drinkers in mind.

Lightpoint Functional White Ale is New Holland Brewing’s first “active pursuits” beer. Designed to provide a responsible post-pursuit experience, Lightpoint will be available in 43 states on March 1.

The light beer, brewed with Lake Michigan water, features coconut water, orange peel and raw honey, just 2 grams of carbohydrates and only 86 calories per 12-ounce can.

Lightpoint is made for winding down after a hike, bike, run, ski or yoga session — bringing a more satisfying and flavorful approach to the “après” experience without the added calories, ABV or carbohydrates.

“We all look forward to the light point in our day or in our workout,” said Adam Dickerson, New Holland brand manager. “Here in West Michigan, the sunset over Lake Michigan symbolizes that moment of rest. After a day of hard work or a lakeshore run, the setting sun provides us with a beautiful moment to breathe it in and re-energize. That’s our Lightpoint.”

Lightpoint will be available in 43 states in six-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, as well as draft.

To kickstart the launch, New Holland will be hosting the first annual Lightpoint 5K fun run on March 28, starting and finishing at New Holland Brewing – The Knickerbocker at 417 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids

All runners will receive a complimentary 5K shirt and the run will end in the New Holland beer garden with food, games and specials on cans of Lightpoint.

Registration is available online.