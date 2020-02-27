Sample dishes from area restaurants

The city of Kentwood invites you to a celebration of local food next month.

The 19th annual Taste of Kentwood will feature samples of appetizers, entrées, sides and desserts from a variety of local restaurants.

The event is set for two sessions, 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. March 12, at the Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE.

There will be live music from Just Cuz, an acoustic duo that performs an eclectic mix of cover tunes from an array of genres.

“Kentwood is known for its incredible diversity, which is demonstrated in our ranging dining options,” said Val Romeo, Kentwood Parks and Recreation director. “From ethnic to American, high-end to casual, Taste of Kentwood is the ideal opportunity to try new foods, meet neighbors and make the most of what the city has to offer all in one spot.”

Tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door. Kids ages 5 and younger are free.

Participating restaurants

Broad Leaf Local Beer

Café Boba

City Barbeque

Dave & Buster’s

Jet’s Pizza

Peppino’s Sports Grille & Pizzeria

PJ’s Pizza, Coffee & Ice Cream

Red Robin

Tim Hortons

Uccello’s Ristorante

Underground Cookie Club

YoChef’s Catering Company

Zason Latino