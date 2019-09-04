Are you ready for some (more) art?

The start of Grand Rapids’ newest public art display is fast approaching.

ArtPrize announced the events for Project 1: Crossed Lines, which will take place over the course of seven weeks. There will be a series of multi-sited public art exhibitions featuring temporary public artworks by five artists. Also on tap are performances, exhibits and community activities.

This is the first year for Project 1, which will alternate annually with Grand Rapids’ original public art competition, ArtPrize.

Project 1 officially will kick off at noon at Saturday with performances by BANDALOOP at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids. Jordan Hamilton will perform at 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located on the city’s southeast side. Both venues are host sites for Project 1 artwork.

All Art Works Show: Great Art at Great Prices will be at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW starting at 10 a.m. All art pieces will be on sale. The show will run through Friday-Tuesday. The sold-out Disability Drag Show is scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday, at Wealthy Street Theatre, followed by an after-party featuring Grand Rapids Soul Club.

The second weekend of Project 1 will be at the WestSide StreetFair on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Bridge Street NW. Blue Bridge Amplified will be performing. Electronic beat-maker Dan Deacon is scheduled to headline the Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s Voice Bridge event starting at 8 p.m. Other local artists and musicians also are planning to perform.

Pedal Project 1, on Sept. 21, includes bike tours through downtown, Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Tanglefoot. It will start at 10 a.m. at Rosa Parks Circle. The Grand Rapids African American Music Festival is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and feature art, music, dance and food. There also will be performances from Raheem Devaughn and others.

The Shades of Blackness exhibition, which features African American artists, begins Friday and runs through Oct. 4.

On Sept. 28, DisArt and its collaborators will present Voices throughout the Tanglefoot site starting at noon. It will gather and visualize stories of alienation and belonging from disabled community members as well as visitors to the site.

Project 1 will conclude on Oct. 26 with music performances at Studio Park Listening Room. All events are free and open to the public. For more information on the events, visit Project 1.

Photo: A rendering of the Project 1 installation “Kaleidoscopic” at MLK Park by Amanda Browder. Photo via artprize.org