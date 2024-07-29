Changing the Face of Medicine in West Michigan

Older generations who grew up in Grand Rapids or spent their formative college years here and stayed on, remember a very different city; one characterized by a sleepy downtown, a modest number of medical facilities, and a notable absence of diversity. Today, it’s distinguished by remarkable progress that always seems to come up in conversations with visitors or newcomers: A booming dining scene, a vibrant metropolis with events and activities galore, and a sprawling medical community that attracts some of the best from around the globe.

Grand Valley State’s expansion in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s and the founding of the Van Andel Institute in 1996 were both catalysts for the immense growth in healthcare that has occurred over the last two decades—especially in what is now the Medical Mile and in the many other prestigious institutions throughout the city.

The esteemed reputation the region has gained is evidenced by the more than 500 Top Docs who have earned this designation by peer selection, as well as countless other doctors, physicians, technicians, and leaders who contribute to a thriving healthcare ecosystem. In this issue, you’ll see the names and profiles of these individuals, their practices, and the organizations they belong to.

For this special feature, we’re highlighting the role and influence the immigrant population plays in elevating Grand Rapids as a beacon in healthcare and a place where some of the brightest medical minds gravitate. We had the opportunity to speak with a few doctors who immigrated to the United States and eventually found their way to Grand Rapids where they now call home. Their stories are all different, of course, but there are common themes that came up in each conversation.

Meet the Doctors

Nehal Lakhani, MD, PhD is Director of Clinical Research at START Midwest and a board-certified specialist in developmental cancer therapeutics at The Cancer & Hematology Centers (CHC). He is among the 14 recognized Top Docs from CHC.

Dr. Lakhani was born and grew up in India, where his father was a pharmaceutical drug representative and many of his relatives were physicians. His time spent in their clinics and his exposure to the pharmaceutical industry fueled his interest in drug development and research. He eventually applied to a PhD program in the United States and was placed at the National Cancer Institute. After completing his PhD, he did his residency in Grand Rapids, went back to Bethesda for oncology training, then, a few years later, returned to Grand Rapids. In 2015, he initiated the START Midwest clinical trials program.

“Today, we’re arguably the largest program in all of the Midwest in terms of the number of patients we treat,” Dr. Lakhani said. “I couldn’t have done this anywhere other than Grand Rapids, because I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to build something like this from the ground up.”

When asked about the importance of having immigrant doctors in the medical system, Dr. Lakhani first noted the tremendous shortage of physicians, as well as the large, aging Baby Boomer population in need of care. Doctors from foreign countries simply fill a need.

But, moreover, he stressed what many immigrants bring to the table. “Foreign medical graduates are highly intelligent people who have decided to take a very risky or adventurous approach to their lives; they’ve decided to move to a foreign country, adjust to a different culture and language, and navigate all the issues that come along with immigration,” Dr. Lakhani said. “So, you can look at all the foreign graduates and surmise that most of these people do pretty well, in terms of achieving the goals they set themselves.”

Recognized as a Top Doc in nephrology for many years, Alejandro Quiroga, MD, MBA, now focuses entirely on his role as President of Corewell Health – West Michigan.

Dr. Quiroga’s path started from his native country of Colombia to Johns Hopkins, then a stint in the jungle as part of post-graduate community service, followed by residency in Miami, a fellowship in New York City, and finally a position in Grand Rapids.

The move to Grand Rapids from New York City was out of necessity, seeking a more affordable and family-friendly place. Of all the recruiters Dr. Quiroga had dealt with, he said the one representing Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital was the nicest. He and his wife felt they had to at least explore it.

“We came here and people were dreaming about possibilities,” Dr. Quiroga said. “And all I saw was a passionate community, and a group of leaders and physicians who believed they could accomplish anything in the world. It was contagious.”

So, they stayed. After being promoted to Interim Chief of Pediatric Nephrology, he, in his words, “Fell in love with leadership.” And, noted a strong need for a translator of sorts to bring together the worlds of physicians and hospital administration, who sometimes have conflicting ways of thinking.

In addition to his liaising skills, a cornerstone of Dr. Quiroga’s leadership is valuing different perspectives and life experiences for their positive influence on patient care in West Michigan.

Daniela Minecan, MD is a board-certified physician practicing Epilepsy and Clinical Neurophysiology at University of Michigan Health-West. She left Romania right around the time when communism in Eastern Europe was in collapse, and first landed in Canada. In Romania, she couldn’t see a future for herself, and wanted to explore more in life.

Canada had its own set of complications and varied regulations by province, making applying for residency difficult. The US system was more straightforward, and that brought Dr. Minecan to Michigan for her pediatric residency at Michigan State. From there she spent time in Flint, Lansing, and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where she studied clinical neurophysiology and stayed on as faculty for a time after. She moved to Grand Rapids in February of 2023.

“Grand Rapids was starting to get a reputation for itself as a great place to practice medicine,” Dr. Minecan said. “There was a feeling that it was up and coming, and I remember a few of the fellows who were graduating from our program were looking to move to Grand Rapids and nowhere else.”

Dr. Minecan feels that many who have come to the US are grateful to have the opportunity. “I feel very privileged,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot from my patients, from my colleagues, and from my many teaching opportunities.”

Echoing sentiments from other doctors we spoke with about the positive impact of foreign doctors, Dr. Minecan said, “Each person brings their own experience from the country where they were raised. Not all countries have all the tests that are available in the US to be performed on a patient, so they have to rely more heavily on clinical examination. Different backgrounds and different training all contribute to a more diverse professional atmosphere.”

After earning her medical degree in Patiala, India, Arashdeep Litt, MD, came to Michigan with encouragement from her father and a desire to be in a country that she felt was leading the world in a lot of research and medical care. Today, she’s a board-certified specialist in Internal Medicine at Corewell Health.

Dr. Litt did her Internal Medicine residency at the MSU-affiliated Hurley Medical Center in Flint. She practiced at MSU, East Lansing before coming to Grand Rapids in 2014, when the region’s medical community was really taking off. Dr. Litt noted that the students she was precepting at MSU would always list Grand Rapids as their first choice for clinicals.

In Grand Rapids, she had her own practice at first, but joined Spectrum, now Corewell, in 2014. She said she enjoys being part of a system where she can collaborate and receive support. “I get to work with a lot of excellent physicians, and if I have a question, I can just contact one of them,” Dr. Litt said. “Getting that clear answer from a physician, and then being able to help my patient in the right manner, has been very rewarding for me.”

Being here for more than a decade, she’s noticed Grand Rapids becoming more diverse over time. “Our patient populations are diverse, and to be able to care for them, we need to know their culture,” Dr. Litt said. “And if there are physicians or team members from different cultures, I think it creates awareness of patient needs and respect for their customs, too. I have learned so much from team members and patients from other backgrounds, and that just makes us all better human beings.”

Khan Nedd, MD, is CEO of Answer Health, the largest clinically integrated network of independent physicians in Western Michigan. He is a native-born islander from Grenada, an infusion therapy specialist, and a board-certified internist, and also the Founder and CMO of Infusion Associates, which he established in 2001.

Dr. Nedd attended high school in Grenada and emigrated to Michigan in the 1970s to study at Andrews University in Berrien Springs. After graduation, he taught in Florida, where he says he learned a lot in a short time, then returned to Michigan State to go to medical school. From there, he chose Grand Rapids for his clerkship, knowing little about the city, except for the size of the campus and its popularity from an educational value perspective. Later, he did a combined residency between St. Mary’s and Blodgett.

Of that time, in the mid ‘80s, he said, “For people like myself, in any professional capacity, there were not a lot of other folks that looked like me, and it wasn’t necessarily the most friendly place for minorities. Today, it continues to be a journey of how to get better, with the issues of diversity, fairness, and equity.”

But, Dr. Nedd came to the US to accomplish something and with the intent of improving himself so he could have an impact on the world. He sees a similar ambition in others who have decided to come to this country, despite it not always being easy. “It’s a two-edged sword, that your challenges can really make you better or they can drag you down,” he said. “You can stay and add to the color of improvement, or you can leave and not be part of something that can get better.”

In the last 30 years, he has seen significant advancement in West Michigan, especially in credible medical care. “We are probably second to none,” he said. “But there is still what I call a disparity gap. I’m proud, in many ways to see some of the changes that have occurred here. Having said that, I think it could be better if there was better representation, especially in our clinical spaces.”

These doctors are just a few of those who have come to the US to share their talents and represent their respective countries, as well as the organizations they serve. We’re fortunate learn from their stories and experiences, and to be able to give pause to how we can continue to grow.