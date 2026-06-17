Old records, new spin: A vinyl swap night in Grand Rapids

Remember those records your wife told you to get rid of about 10 years ago, the ones you swore you’d “deal with later” before quietly sliding them a little deeper into the attic? Turns out, you were right all along; they are making a come-back.

On June 23, those very crates of forgotten vinyl could suddenly become the most interesting thing you bring with you to downtown Grand Rapids.

WGVU Public Media, in partnership with Founders Brewing Co., is inviting the community to take part in Fresh Sounds Vinyl Swap, a free, all-ages gathering designed for one simple purpose: to put music back into circulation and people back into conversation.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Founders Brewing Co. will transform into something between listening lounge and community exchange floor—minus the commerce, minus the algorithms, and entirely focused on discovery. Attendees are encouraged to bring 2–4 vinyl records in good, playable condition to trade with fellow music lovers. There’s no pressure to arrive with rare pressings or collector-grade gems; in fact, the ethos leans the other direction. The appeal here is in the passing along, the surprise finds, the shared “I didn’t know I needed this album” moment that digital playlists rarely replicate.

And if your record collection has already been pared down to near-nothing—or never really existed in the first place—you’re still welcome. The swap is open to anyone who wants to browse, listen, and participate in the conversation that inevitably forms when people start talking about the music that shaped them.

The evening doesn’t end there. As the vinyl exchange winds down, the energy rolls directly into Founders’ weekly Open Mic Night, hosted by Big Jake Bootstrap, running 6:30–9:30 p.m. Expect live local performances, spontaneous sets, and the kind of unpredictable programming that only happens when a room full of musicians decides to share a stage.

In a cultural moment increasingly defined by screens, Fresh Sounds Vinyl Swap offers something almost radical in its simplicity: an excuse to show up, hand someone a record, and see what comes back.