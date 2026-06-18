Otterly delicious: Zoo, distillery toast otter habitat with new drink

John Ball Zoo river otters, meet your new namesake drink. Long Road Distillers is marking the opening of the zoo’s expanded otter habitat with a limited-release canned cocktail inspired by the species that calls it home.

The Watermelon Lime & Mint Vodka Soda celebrates the zoo’s newly completed North American river otter habitat—part of its Waters of the World experience—and supports conservation efforts tied to the health of the Grand River watershed.

The habitat, which opened in May, is part of the Zoo’s broader Waters of the World exhibits and centers on a simple but urgent idea: “We All Need Clean Water.”

The expansion is more than three times the size of the previous 43-year-old space and was made possible through support from the Bill and Bea Idema Foundation. It now features expanded viewing opportunities, underwater perspectives, and elevated swim zones designed to give guests a closer look at natural otter behavior in a more immersive setting.

For John Ball Zoo, the habitat is both an animal care upgrade and a conservation statement.

“North American river otters are playful, charismatic animals, but they’re also important indicators of the health of our waterways,” said Andy McIntyre, Chief Operations Officer of John Ball Zoo. “This collaboration with Long Road gives us a new way to connect people to the Grand River and inspire action to protect the habitats that otters and so many other species rely on.”

The habitat was designed with sustainability and environmental systems in mind, including geothermal heating, ozone water treatment, and solar power integration—part of the Zoo’s broader push toward reduced operational carbon impact and modern AZA standards. Behind the scenes, it also supports animal care features like training spaces, medical areas, and introduction zones for new otters.

There’s also an educational layer woven into the experience: interpretive displays, enrichment tools like fish cannons, and an “Otter Trash Sculpture” created by Grand Rapids artist Craig Rhyan Merchant using materials collected through local cleanup efforts.

For Long Road Distillers, the project is as much about identity as it is about product.

“Grand Rapids has always shaped who we are as a company,” said Kyle VanStrien, Co-Owner of Long Road Distillers. “Partnering with John Ball Zoo on a product that celebrates our local waterways, supports conservation, and brings a little joy to people along the way felt like a natural fit. Plus, we couldn’t pass up the chance to make something called Otter Watter.”

Otter Watter joins the distillery’s growing lineup of ready-to-drink offerings, but this one arrives with a clear sense of place: Michigan water, Michigan wildlife, and Michigan-made spirits converging around a collaboration designed to raise awareness as much as it raises a glass.

Beginning June 15, Otter Watter will be available at Long Road tasting rooms, the Zoo, and select retailers, bars, and restaurants across the state.