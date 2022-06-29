Nonprofit raises awareness of homelessness with free film screening

Dégagé Ministries is hosting the second event in its Unhoused film series to help educate people on the causes and solutions for homelessness.

The film “The Public” will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Wealthy Theater, 1130 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids.

Directed by and starring Emilio Estevez, “The Public” is the fictional story of a group of people in Cincinnati who take over a public library to have shelter from the cold, resulting in a standoff with local police.

The movie will be followed by a Q&A discussing the realities of homelessness with representatives from Homeless Outreach Team, A.Y.A. Youth Collective and the Grand Rapids Public Library. Grand Rapids Poet Laureate Kyd Kane will moderate the discussion.

“Homelessness is a multifaceted issue with widespread effects in our city,” said Thelma Ensink, executive director at Dégagé Ministries. “Our goal is to bring the complexities of homelessness to light and promote education and conversation in our community.”

“The Public” follows Dégagé’s June 22 showing of “Us and Them,” which kicked off the series.

The Unhoused series will culminate in an outdoor celebration from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 10 outside Dégagé Ministries, 144 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids. This celebration is open to the public and will feature local food trucks and a live poetry reading by Kane.

Registration for the July 20 event is recommended and can be done here.

Dégagé Ministries is a nonprofit serving individuals facing homelessness and economic hardship in the Heartside neighborhood of Grand Rapids.