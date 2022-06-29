GRCC alumni, professors collaborate to support Ukrainian relief efforts

Community college professors and alumni are being featured in a poetry anthology, the proceeds of which will be donated to the International Rescue Committee.

“Busy Griefs, Raw Towns,” a new poetry anthology featuring Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) graduates and professors, will be on sale starting July 15 at Schuler Books & Music, 2660 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

The anthology is edited by GRCC graduate G.F. Korreck and produced by Schuler Books. Almost all of the poems included were written expressly in support of relief efforts for Ukraine.

“Poetry cannot stop violence,” Korreck said. “But it can awaken people. It can remind us of our soul, our humanity and what it means to be part of a world.”

“Busy Griefs, Raw Towns” includes writing by David Cope, a former GRCC professor of 22 years and former Grand Rapids poet laureate. Cope was GRCC’s 1984 distinguished alumnus.

GRCC graduate Alban Fischer, author of “Fake Moon” and founding editor of Trnsfr and Trnsfr Books also contributed to the anthology, as well as GRCC professors Katie Kalisz, author of “Quiet Woman;” Musalata Muhammad, recent recipient of the Sweeney Memorial Boat House Residency at Lines End; and former GRCC adjunct instructor Debra Wierenga, author of “Marriage and Other Infidelities.”

Schuler Books will host a poetry reading and fundraising event from 3-7 p.m. July 27. Fifteen poets featured in “Busy Griefs, Raw Towns” will read from the book and talk about their poetry. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is available here.