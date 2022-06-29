Big Lake Brewing brings back outdoor adventure beers

A Holland brewery is rereleasing four beers celebrating that outdoor adventure is never too far from home in Michigan.

Big Lake Brewing said Tuesday, June 28, it is bringing back Michigan Amber, Big Lake Camper, Lake King and Swing Juice to celebrate upcoming outdoor activities and encourage Michiganders to have their adventures close to home.

“With gas prices as high as they are right now, it’s hard to justify going anywhere you don’t need to,” said Zachary Dreyer, head brewer. “Big Lake’s Adventure Beers are meant to spur adventure in those who drink it, and that doesn’t mean you have to travel far. These brews are meant to supplement any outing, whether that be the lake, the golf course or a campfire in your backyard.”

Each beer included embodies Michigan’s recreational life in a different way.

Michigan Amber represents Michigan’s nautical roots and celebrates its beautiful coastline. This classic amber ale, brewed with Lake Michigan water and locally sourced ingredients, has a 5.3% ABV and 18 IBUs, making it a boating-on-the-lake favorite.

Big Lake Camper is best enjoyed while sitting around a campfire, Big Lake said. A bold New England IPA, it has a blast of citrus and fruit-forward hops with a 7% ABV and 50 IBUs to keep drinkers warm while they sleep under the stars.

Lake King is an all-American IPA with citrus, pine and floral notes. At 7% ABV and 60 IBUs, it is meant to be enjoyed in celebration of reeling in a big one.

Swing Juice is a golfers’ beer — perfect for spending a day out on the course or any other summer pastime. At 5.5% ABV and 25 IBUs, Swing Juice is a juicy IPA, brewed with Citra and Amarillo hops.

The adventure beers also are available on draft in bars and restaurants and in retail stores through Imperial Beverage.