Muskegon Museum of Art reopens with new exhibition

The Muskegon Museum of Art reopened with a new exhibition called “Shaping the Future, Celebrating the Past.”

The exhibit will feature international permanent collections in all of its galleries throughout the summer and fall with each gallery having a specific theme. Visitors will see the MMA’s most recognized masterworks along with more rarely seen objects that define over 100 years of collecting, beginning in 1910.

“GLASS: Treasures from the Permanent Collection” anchors the “Shaping the Future, Celebrating the Past” exhibition with a dramatic and colorful display of the MMA’s decade-spanning collection of studio glass in L.C. and Margaret Walker Gallery. Works by many of the artists that defined the studio glass movement, including Dale Chihuly, Harvey Littleton and Marvin Lipofsky, join works made by today’s artists. The exhibition includes collections of vintage Tiffany and Steuben lamps, glasswork and pieces from contemporary studio glass.

Other galleries include “Pictures of the Best Kind,” “From Durer to Rembrandt: Five Centuries of Art and Faith,” “The Arts of Japan,” “Graphic: 19th- and 20th-Century Prints and Watercolors” and “A Living Legacy: Modern and Contemporary Art.”

The Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave. in downtown Muskegon, is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Visit muskegonartmuseum.org for up-to-date information.