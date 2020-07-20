LowellArts plans virtual Fallasburg Arts Festival

The LowellArts board of directors announced the Fallasburg Arts Festival will take place as scheduled but not in a live format.

The board of directors is crafting plans to create a two-day virtual festival Sept. 19-20 with hopes of including a virtual Saturday morning opening at 10 a.m.

“We are a creative community,” said Gary Eldridge, LowellArts board president. “If we can imagine it, I believe we have the talent and means to make it happen. “We won’t let a virus stop that tradition.”

The festival averages 25,000 visitors, and the event serves as a fundraiser for LowellArts. The festival features over 100 fine art and fine craft booths, food booths, children’s craft area, craft demonstrations and music performances on an outdoor stage.

Additional plans for the festival will be shared when they are finalized.