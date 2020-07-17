Stream your way to free Cheez-It products

A brand in Kellogg’s portfolio is launching a streaming rewards program that will give viewers a $5 Amazon credit toward its products.

Cheez-It Snap’d, a brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company, said it is launching the Cheez-It Snap’d & Stream experience in partnership with Amazon that rewards participants in the U.S. with a $5 Amazon credit toward Cheez-It Snap’d and other Cheez-It products if they complete monthly challenges.

“We all know that feeling when you’re streaming and snacking and — next thing you know — you’re in the middle of the second season of a show you just started,” said Jeff Delonis, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It. “Snap’d & Stream is another extraordinary experience we can deliver to our Cheez-It fans and take their streaming sessions to a new level of enjoyment.”

How it works

To participate, people must enroll in the monthly Snap’d & Stream experience at amazon.com/cheezitsnapd using an Amazon account.

Once enrolled, those who watch the specified amount of content tied to each month’s theme will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon credit that can be used to purchase select Cheez-It Snap’d, Cheez-It products and more.

July’s theme is “Gutsy Sports Heroes.” Specific shows and movies are included within this month’s theme.

Cheez-It Snap’d

Released in 2019, Cheez-It Snap’d offers a new take on the original Cheez-It cracker. The super thin, crispy, snack with real cheese inside and out is available in three flavors: Double Cheese, Cheddar Sour Cream and Onion and Jalapeno Jack.