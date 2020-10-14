Muskegon Museum of Art exhibit showcases multilayered art

The Muskegon Museum of Art opened a new exhibition earlier this month, Russell Prather: Layers and Light, that will run until Jan. 17.

The solo installation-style exhibition will feature Prather’s works such as multiple flat layers of opaque and translucent surfaces that create illusions of three-dimensional forms that change depending on the viewer’s perspective.

Prather work has been featured at ArtPrize. In addition to being an artist, Prather is a professor at Northern Michigan University, where he teaches interdisciplinary English and honors courses on 18th-century literary and visual culture.

A Q&A with Prather and a virtual walkthrough of the exhibition will be available Oct. 22 on MMA’s YouTube channel.