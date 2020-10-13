Kellogg debuts cereal-inspired board game

Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats is debuting a board game based on “The Growl” that occurs for morning breakfast skippers.

The Battle Creek-based food maker said with schedules upended and ever-changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “morning craze” is real — and its cereal brand Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats knows a growling stomach from missing breakfast can lead to some embarrassing consequences.

Inspired by true stories from real families across the country, Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats’ Morning Craze is a board game designed “with cereal lovers in mind,” the brand said.

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley — comedians, best friends, mothers and creators of the #IMOMSOHARD community — shared firsthand how accidentally skipping the first meal of the day brings on “The Growl.” True to their brand, they aren’t afraid to laugh about it.

“Parenting has been turned on its head in 2020, and with most family activities being relegated to our homes, the ‘morning craze’ is more real than ever,” Hensley said. “We’re Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats super fans, and Morning Craze gives us much-needed comic relief.”

Smedley agreed: “We need laughs with our kids and love to get them around the table. Whether it’s at breakfast, second breakfast, lunch, snack time, dinner or over a take-no-prisoners game round — we’re here for more crazy fun.”

The Morning Craze board games offer a way for families to play together around the table. Effective now, people can enter for a chance to win a Morning Craze board game and a box of Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats by visiting kfr.com/morningcraze and submitting their “growl story.”

In Morning Craze, players will travel around the game board to brave the silly consequences of missing their morning bowl of Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats while gathering pieces of cereal as they go. If “The Growl” gets them, including if they score the game-winning goal in the other team’s net, players will be forced to face the fallout. The player who ends up with the most Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats pieces silences “The Growl” and wins the game.

“Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats solves your breakfast dilemma and keeps ‘The Growl’ at bay,” said Daya Pillai, brand manager for Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats. “Morning Craze embraces the humor of jam-packed morning schedules and allows families to poke fun at their own growl stories.”

More information is at frostedminiwheats.com.