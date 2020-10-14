City of Kentwood to host drive-thru trunk or treat

The city of Kentwood’s annual trunk-or-treat event will be held in a different format this year in the interest of safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families will drive along a line of decorated trucks, representing over 20 organizations and community groups, to collect candy. The treats will be packaged individually and those handing them out will be wearing masks and gloves.

Masks also are required for all participants, and guests will remain in their vehicles for the duration of their visit. Halloween costumes are encouraged, and as an additional activity, participants will be able to vote online for their favorite trunk.

The activities are scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Kent District Library, Kentwood branch, at 4950 Breton Road SE.

Traditionally, the event takes place at the city’s Public Works Facility and features decorated city and community vehicles for trick-or-treaters to visit and receive candy from.

“This year has been filled with so many cancellations, so we wanted to organize an event that will give kids something to look forward to and feel more normal while still making sure participants are safe,” said Val Romeo, director of the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department.

Registration for local businesses and community groups to host a trunk, as well as more information for guests, is available at kentwood.us.