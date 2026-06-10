Melodies under the Market shed

With the opening of the new Acrisure Amphitheater, it’s hardly news that downtown summer evenings are getting a little more melodic—but the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is adding its own refrain to the season.

This summer, the Market debuts Summer Sounds Under the Shed, a new outdoor music series set for June 13, July 18, and August 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. beneath the open-air Market Shed. It’s a simple recipe: live music, local food, and a downtown crowd settling into the rhythm of warm-weather nights.

Guests are invited to gather for dinner from Market Hall merchants, sip beverages from the Market Bar, and enjoy live performances as the evening unfolds. Chris Cranick is scheduled for June and July, with August’s performance still to be announced.

The series also plays nicely with a growing pre-show tradition for concerts at the Acrisure Amphitheater. Market visitors can park onsite, enjoy food and drinks, and then take a complimentary shuttle to the venue—an easy bridge between dinner and showtime.

Even outside of concert nights, the appeal is in the atmosphere itself: a relaxed downtown gathering where conversation, community, and music move together under the Shed. It’s an invitation to linger a little longer, whether meeting friends after work or making a night of it downtown.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is located at 435 Ionia Ave SW and is open seven days a week. More information is available at Downtown Market GR.