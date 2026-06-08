Music on Sundays—with some strings attached

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has announced the 2026 lineup for Sunday Strings, a series of six live chamber music performances featuring West Michigan musicians. Concerts are free for members and included with general admission for other guests.

The series returns for its seventh season this summer, presented from 2 to 3 p.m. on select Sundays in July and August in the Huizenga Grand Room.

Designed to reflect the range and evolution of chamber music performance, Sunday Strings balances expressive, high-energy works with programs that invite reflection and close listening.

“We look forward to presenting these concerts this summer, from the festive and uplifting energy of Con Voce Festiva and Let’s Go Fishing, to the deeply evocative worlds of The Mask and the Mirror and Love Letter,” said series founder Haijin Choi.

This year’s lineup also introduces a collaboration with OLEA Ensemble, a trio of clarinet, violin and piano based in Chicago and Cincinnati. The engagement includes a return appearance by violinist Alayne Honaker, a former student of Choi, marking a full-circle moment as she returns to perform in West Michigan.

A notable highlight arrives July 12, when trumpet professor Robert White joins soprano Hannah DePriest for a program expanding the series’ traditional chamber format. DePriest, known for her expressive vocal work and an upcoming performance of Handel’s Messiah with the Grand Rapids Symphony, adds a vocal dimension to the performance.

Together, the musicians broaden the sonic range of the series while maintaining its intimate chamber foundation.

Sunday Strings reflects Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park’s ongoing commitment to thoughtfully curated cultural programming that connects art, music and community.

2026 Sunday Strings Presented by Hill Island Financial

July 5: Changing Light

A program moving through light and shadow, from Turina’s Círculo to Muhly’s Common Ground to Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 1. Featuring Haijin Choi (violin), Andrew Plaisier (cello), and Emily Grabinski (piano).

July 12: Con Voci Festive (With Festive Voices!)

A Baroque celebration for trumpet, voice and strings featuring works by Stradella, Scarlatti and Ewazen. Featuring Robert White (trumpet), Hannah DePriest (soprano), Alexis VanZalen (harpsichord), Andrew Lenhart (piano), Haijin Choi (violin), Clara Schubilske (violin), and Alicia Epping (cello).

July 19: OLEA Presents: Sounds of the Unspoken

The OLEA Ensemble explores expression beyond language with works by Milhaud, Khachaturian, Mason, Cook and Martin. Featuring Alayne Honaker (violin), Kate Kilgus (clarinet), and Marissa Kerbel (piano).

July 26: Love Letter

Janáček’s Intimate Letters and Schumann’s String Quartet No. 3 explore themes of longing and devotion. Featuring Haijin Choi (violin), Yu Xin (violin), Paul Swantek (viola), and Jinn Shin (cello).

Aug. 2: The Mask and the Mirror

Works by Brahms and Bridge highlight contrasting romantic and impressionistic voices. Featuring Haijin Choi (violin), Kristina Zeinstra (viola), Jinn Shin (cello), and Andrew Lenhart (piano).

Aug. 9: Let’s Go Fishing!

Schubert’s Trout Quintet anchors a program of lyrical chamber works, joined by music from Ellen Taaffe Zwilich. Featuring Jaewon Seo (violin), Arturo Ziraldo (viola), Igor Cetkovic (cello), Emily Grabinski (piano), and Ryan Bassett (double bass).

For more information about the Sunday Strings series, including full schedules and program details, visit MeijerGardens.org/strings.