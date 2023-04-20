LowellArts releases list of ‘Sizzlin’ performers

‘Tis the season for summer concerts announcements and the Lowell Showboat Sizzlin’ Summer Concert series, June 15 – Aug. 24, is no exception.

This 11-week series takes place on Thursdays evenings along the picturesque Flat River on the Riverwalk Plaza, 113 Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Lowell and is presented by LowellArts and the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. The 2023 lineup is as follows:

June 15 – Last Gasp Collective

A product of Kalamazoo, this diverse group was brought together by a mutual love of art. Their live arrangements are reminiscent of The Internet, The Roots, and Hiatus Kaiyote where melodic cello or saxophone lines, jazz guitar voicings, and gospel piano set a beautiful soundscape underneath soulful voices and poetic lyricism. As Last Gasp Collective continues to debunk stereotypes one melody at a time, their music never ceases to touch the hearts of people from all walks of life.

June 22 – Prior Noon

Prior Noon is a country band from Lowell whose music is inspired by artists such as Lady A, Maren Morris, Keith Urban, and Taylor Swift. The band has written, recorded, and released several singles that have racked up nearly 50K total streams which they compiled into their debut EP “If This Feeling was a Place”. This collection of songs captures the ups and downs of the feelings and experiences of growing up and making the most of the life around you.

June 29 – Desmond Jones

Desmond Jones is a five-piece American rock band. With original music written to complement the group’s sound as a whole, the music is centered around melodic guitar riffs, funky bass lines, groovy drumbeats and smooth saxophone. Demond Jones puts on exciting and high-energy shows with a high level of musicianship and skillful improvisation.

July 6 – Magic Bus and Great Lakes Brass

Magic Bus is a group that represents the 60’s era, the music, the colorful, authentic clothing and delivers a performance that people would be able to relive their memories of the Woodstock era. This group consists of seven musicians that incorporate in their show guitars, drums, keyboards as well as harmonicas, tambourines and various percussion instruments. With their incredible instrumental talents, combined with their outstanding vocal ranges, Magic Bus can recreate all of the music that is part of musical history, the Woodstock era.

Great Lakes Brass draws from the New Orleans second line and street music traditions. Trumpet, trombone, and saxophone playing familiar melodies driven by sousaphone and marching percussion of bass and snare drum. They honor the culture of brass bands, expressing the pulse of communities– celebrating life, mourning loss, and looking ahead.

July 7 (Friday) – Steve Hilger & The River City Rollers

For 2023, Steve Hilger teams up with three members of The Steve Hilger Band, called The River City Rollers, for a high-energy electric Chicago and Texas Blues show! Steve Hilger has been writing, playing and performing blues for over 50 years. For the last 15 years, he performed as The Steve Hilger Band and as an acoustic duo: Hilger & Devos. The Steve Hilger Band is a high energy electric blues band in its 15th year of performance.

July 13 – Patty Pershayla & the Mayhaps

In 2019, Patty PerShayla joined forces with guitarist Lucas Powell and drummer Alec Klinefelter to form Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps. Despite being a three-piece band, The Mayhaps have developed a larger-than-life sound with soaring guitar solos and compelling vocal moments, featuring a spectacle of a five-foot-two (-and-three-quarters) woman, hooting and strutting across the stage, gracefully wielding a bass guitar almost the size of her wingspan.

July 20 – Sarena Rae’s “Music That Raised Us” Show

Sarena Rae is a singer-songwriter who released her first single at the age of 16. Her “Music That Raised Us” show’s main purpose is empowering women in the community involved in the local arts, while also celebrating the tremendous impact black women have made throughout Music History. The show promotes DBEI (Diversity, Belonging, Equity, and Inclusion) in the arts, bringing awareness to the adversities and obstacles black women in the music industry go through, and creating an atmosphere centered on the power of community.

July 27 – Serita’s Black Rose

A self-professed “Funkateer” Serita Crowley of Serita’s Black Rose brings a raucous mix of FUNK, ROCK, BLUES, NEO-SOUL, and AMERICANA. Serita, along with her partner Jon Hayes are at it’s core, performing together for nearly two decades. As an acoustic duo, or full band, they play much of the timeless “feel good music” from the 60’s and 70’s along with their own original music. The Acoustic Duo has been supporting act for the legendary Smokey Robinson of Motown, and Kansas. Serita’s fiery, blues- and soul-infused vocals will reach your heart!

August 10 – Jive at Five

From swingin’ jazz standards to jump blues to silky smooth ballads, Jive at Five has something for every fan of swing and jazz music. Inspired by the small combo sounds and sense of humor of Nat King Cole, Louis Prima, Louis Jordan, and other greats, Jive at Five puts on smile on an eclectic repertoire of swing dance tunes, jazz, blues, and original music.

August 17 – Austin Benzing

Austin Benzing is a West Michigan singer-songwriter and guitarist. His original releases boast a wide array of influences, resulting in Michigan made country-fied progressive rock with a silver of acid jazz that is guaranteed to excite crowds of all ages and interests. Conceding that he caught “a touch of that country bug,” Benzing’s solo twangy 2021 full length release “Steady Your Nerves”, boasts classic country harmonies, searing instrumentals and some heavier, rock-edged salvos.

August 24 – The Schrock Brothers featuring Peter Madcat

The Schrock Bros Band is an established Michigan based Americana roots/blues/folk/rock family ensemble featuring the soulful lead vocals and harmony of brothers Andrew and Jasen, along with ‘Papa’ Mark Schrock. They are joined by Michigan musical legends Peter Madcat Ruth on harmonica, and Michael Shimmin on drums. The band has performed in numerous clubs, breweries, festivals and concerts over the years.

The family-friendly concerts take place inside the boundaries of a “social district” where adult concert-goers can enjoy adult beverages. Concessions are available for purchase. Thursday evening concerts begin at 7 p.m. Bleacher seating is available, or bring a chair. The concert is wheelchair accessible. Admission to the concerts and parking are free.

More details are posted on www.lowellartsmi.org/sizzlin-summer-concerts and www.discoverlowell.org/sizzlin-summer-concerts.