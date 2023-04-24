Ludington is a charming small town located on the shores of Lake Michigan. With its beautiful beaches, quaint downtown area, and numerous outdoor activities, it’s the perfect destination for a summer vacation. And this summer is an extra special time to visit Ludington, as the town is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a variety of events and activities.

Beaches and Outdoor Activities

Ludington is known for its stunning beaches, and there’s no shortage of places to soak up the sun and play in the water. The most popular beach is Stearns Park Beach, which has a large playground, picnic area, and concessions. Another great option is Ludington State Park, which offers miles of sandy beaches, hiking trails, and campgrounds. If you’re looking for more adventurous outdoor activities, check out the Ludington School Forest or Cartier Park, which offer miles of scenic biking paths near town, or go kayaking or canoeing on the scenic Pere Marquette River.

Downtown Ludington

Downtown Ludington is a quaint area filled with charming shops, unique restaurants, and art galleries. Take a stroll down Ludington Avenue to browse the shops and grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants. Summer is a great time to enjoy dining al-fresco, with many restaurants and eateries offering a variety of open-air seating from sidewalk cafes, to rooftops and decks with a view of the harbor.

If live music is more your jam, be sure to check out Legacy Plaza in the heart of downtown that offers live music Thursdays and Fridays all summer long. Attractions like Sandcastles Children’s Museum, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and the Mason County Historical Society Research Library are also located downtown and offer a variety of exhibits, classes, and performances.

Events and Festivals

Ludington is home to a variety of events and festivals throughout the year, but this summer is an extra special time to visit. In honor of the town’s 150th anniversary, there are a number of events and activities planned throughout the summer, with the marquee event being Love Ludington Weekend June 9-11 featuring a downtown street party, historic home and B&B walking tours, and anniversary celebrations for two other icons – House of Flavors at 75 years and the S.S. Badger at 70 years.

Other signature events not to miss this summer in Ludington include the Sunset Beach Bonfire series, the West Shore Art Fair, West Shore Bank’s Rhythm and Dunes Concerts, and the popular Suds on the Shore craft beer, wine and cider festival, just to name a few.

Celebrating Ludington’s Sesquicentennial and Rich History

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Ludington’s 150th anniversary, a stop at both Historic White Pine Village and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum will tell the story of Ludington’s lumber and maritime history.

Visitors to the village can experience a working sawmill, former lumber camp bunkhouses, and the Abe Nelson Lumbering Museum. If you are looking for a more submersive opportunity, you can spend the night in the opulence of a lumber baron home at the historic, neoclassical Cartier Mansion built in 1905 by lumber baron Warren Cartier. Or stay at Stearns Hotel, built in 1903 by lumber baron Justus Stearns as Ludington’s first major hotel.

Ludington’s vibrant harbor and its related industries can be explored at the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, which is located in the restored 1934 U.S. Coast Guard Station. This interactive museum provides exhibits featuring artifacts, photographs and voices of those who shaped the region.

Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach, explore the town’s history, or attend a festival, Ludington has it all. So pack your bags and head to Ludington this summer to join in the celebration and create lasting memories. Find more information at PureLudington.com