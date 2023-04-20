The sky is breaking on $25M community hub

Community stakeholders, local leaders and members of the public are invited to a “sky-breaking” ceremony in Boston Square on Wednesday, April 26. Similar to a groundbreaking, the ceremony will mark the start of construction on a community hub, which will be adding a second story to an existing building.

Officials from several city and neighborhood organizations will be in attendance to celebrate the start of the $25 million project which has been two years in the making…at least.

People who live in the neighborhood of the Boston Square and other communities participated in the process that led to the “community hub” idea, culminating in plans for the two-story, 45,000 square foot multipurpose community facility dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of nearby community members.

The facility will include a 5,500-square-foot health center operated by a local health care provider; a 9,000 square foot early childhood center operated by the Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative; an office and community programming spaces for Amplify GR; a co-working space to be operated by a bank partner (still in negotiation); a 240-person community event and performance space; a community café; and 6,000 square feet of wellness spaces to be used for fitness classes, after school programming and arts enrichment.

The project is supported by private and public contributions and is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025. It’s anticipated that 40 to 50 full time staff will work at the Community Hub.

To celebrate the “sky-breaking,” the public is invited to attend the “Raise the Roof” a free event Wednesday, April 26, 4-7 p.m. at 1534 Kalamazoo Avenue, SE, Grand Rapids. Formal remarks run from 4-5 p.m. Learn more the project: https://bostonsquaregr.org/communityhub