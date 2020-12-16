Lowell-based Ryne Experience to release fifth album

The fifth album from the Ryne Experience, a collaborative music project run by Lowell native Ryne Clarke, is scheduled to be released Friday.

The new album, “The Onion Tree,” features 37 collaborators from around West Michigan and boasts the project’s “strongest sound yet,” according to Clarke.

Some of the collaborators include St. Joseph artist St. Joe Jack, Dean Chitteden and Ben Steer of the Grand Rapids band Bedroom Ceilings, Steve Meltzer of Grand Rapids-based The Soods, local one-man band The Brandino Extravaganza and many more. The album also features many contributions from the touring band the Ryne Experience was using before the COVID-19 pandemic brought live music to a pause.

“The Onion Tree” comes five months after Ryne Experience’s fourth major release, “Homey.”

Clarke said the group’s sound has been described as “psychedelic alt-country” but feels they cover a broader range that includes rock, pop, indie and folk.

“The Onion Tree” will release on all streaming platforms with CDs and tapes also available for purchase on release day at ryneshyne.club.

A music video for the lead single, “Breakfast,” is available on YouTube.