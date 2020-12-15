With a few exceptions, every divorcing individual should contemplate a Collaborative Divorce. Through the Collaborative Divorce Process family ties are maintained and family assets preserved. Divorcing parents can transform their relationship from married partners to effective co-parents. Families with special needs children or special needs parents are able to create workable resolutions tailored to their unique circumstances.

Importantly, a Collaborative Divorce is a complete paradigm shift from litigation . Litigation is an adversarial position that does not recognize the needs of anyone. Instead, litigation is based on “I want” and frequently breaks family ties and depletes assets.

The Collaborative Process, on the other hand, ascertains the needs of a particular family, and then explores options to meet those needs. Families with special needs children can design parenting time plans that work for them, instead of a standard parenting plan imposed by the court system. The reality is that while a standard parenting time plan may work for some families, they are often impractical and unworkable for a family with special needs children.

Likewise, parents with health issues can create a resolution for their family tailored to address specific financial challenges, parenting time challenges or relationship challenges. In the court system, parents who face challenges are frequently met with indifference or disfavor. In the Collaborative Process, however, co-parents or couples can find a resolution that makes sense for their family and that meets the needs of their situation.

At the end of the Collaborative Process, a family will possess a Confidential Collaborative Divorce Agreement that is interest based and family focused. The Agreement is private and will not be filed with the Court. Instead, A Judgment of Divorce is filed that merely references (not attaches) the binding Collaborative Agreement. No one will know the details of your divorce.

If you are contemplating a divorce, or even if you have already filed for divorce, consider the Collaborative Process, instead of litigation.