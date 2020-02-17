LaughFest Central returns to downtown

A retail component returns for the 10th annual Gilda’s LaughFest event.

LaughFest Central opened Feb. 17 at 120 Ionia Ave. SW, Suite 102. The location is a retail shop for festivalgoers to purchase LaughFest tickets, LaughFest merchandise and more.

The 10-day festival will start March 5 and will include more than 150 free and ticketed shows.

LaughFest 2020 will feature 100-plus artists performing at more than 40 venues in Grand Rapids, Holland, Lowell and Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino.

The performers include Maria Bamford, Adam Cayton-Holland, Jeff Foxworthy, Jim Gaffigan, Ralph Harris, Russell Peters, JP Sears, Miranda Sings, Justin Willman and others.

PRE-FESTIVAL HOURS: FEB. 17-MARCH 4

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: noon-5 p.m.

FESTIVAL HOURS: MARCH 5-15

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday:10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: noon-5 p.m.